A fire that destroyed a home near Tongue Point on Thursday afternoon sent smoke across Astoria.
The fire at the end of Blue Ridge Drive was brought under control within an hour, but firefighters remained on scene until 10 p.m. mopping up hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Astoria Fire Department said the home was vacant. But there were signs of people who may have been staying on the property.
