Clatsop County's household hazardous waste collection facility is being recognized Monday by the state.
The Oregon Public Health Association will award the county the Champion for Healthy Environments Award at its annual conference.
The collection facility, located on Williamsport Road next to the Recology Western Oregon waste transfer station in Astoria, is designed to receive and handle toxic, flammable and otherwise hazardous products.
Since opening in January, the facility has taken in more than 100,000 pounds of materials, including paints and flammable liquids.
The next collection day is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the county's website.
