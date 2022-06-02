The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s board appointed a new executive director Thursday after working with a consulting company for more than a year to stabilize operations.
Elissa Gertler, who has spent nearly a decade as the planning and development director for Oregon Metro, will assume the role on June 27. Prior to Oregon Metro, Gertler served in public and government affairs in Clackamas County, where she worked closely with the local housing authority.
Jim Evans, a director at Quadel, a Washington, D.C. based management and consulting firm, has served as the agency's interim director since 2020. He will continue to work with the agency as a consultant.
The housing authority provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
"I for one am very excited Elissa is here," Evans told the board. "And I feel really good about all the work that we've done over the last year and a half plus to get to this point, and really feel Elissa will be able to move NOHA to the next level and beyond the next level.
"I think we've set the foundation, and in some cases we found the floor. But we're definitely poised to move up."
Quadel was hired in 2020 to manage the agency's housing choice voucher program after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development flagged the housing authority as "troubled" following an audit report. The program, which is the agency's primary housing assistance program, helps low-income families find rental housing.
When the agency’s former executive director, Todd Johnston, resigned in the fall of 2020, Evans was appointed as interim director.
Evans has since worked with the board and the Department of Housing and Urban Development on a corrective action plan to move the agency from troubled to what HUD calls a "standard performer."
Evans told the board on Thursday that he expects to have a letter from HUD by the end of the month notifying the housing authority that it has moved to a standard performer.
In 2020, Evans and Nina Reed, the board’s chairwoman, attributed the disarray of the voucher program to staff turnover and inconsistent management, which resulted in a lack of capacity of the staff to do the job in a way that met HUD’s expectations.
The program was also experiencing a financial shortfall, and the agency was advised by HUD to stop issuing new vouchers until funding stabilized.
The program is no longer in a shortfall, and Evans said the housing authority has been slowly issuing vouchers for just over a year.
He said that everyone that had been previously selected off the waiting list, but had to wait for a voucher, has been served. The housing authority began to issue vouchers to new people on the waiting list in May.
During the meeting Thursday, Reed thanked Evans for his leadership during the transition. Other commissioners echoed her comments.
"A big 'thank you' to Quadel for all their energy and help and assistance and cleanup — lots of cleanup," Reed said.
Despite the setbacks, the housing authority managed to move forward on two affordable housing projects in Clatsop County.
A groundbreaking for Trillium House at Chelsea Gardens, an affordable housing project next to Home Depot in Warrenton, will he held on Tuesday.
The four-story building will have 42 one, two and three bedroom units for households earning up to 60% of area median income.
The housing authority is partnering with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare and Clatsop Community Action to provide services to residents.
Five units will be dedicated for households with serious mental illness, with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare providing referrals and supportive services. Eight units will be reserved for households with project-based vouchers and six will be reserved for households under the agriculture workforce tax credit program, which could be used for workers at seafood processors.
The housing authority also unveiled a plan in April to double the size of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex on 15th and Exchange streets in Astoria.
A new four-story, 50-unit apartment would mirror the building and be built over the parking lot. The project would likely serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities earning 30% to 50% of the area median income.
The building would include 40 one-bedroom apartments and 10 studio apartments, along with basement parking with 55 parking spots.
The housing authority applied to the state for government financial help in late April, and expects to learn whether the application has been approved by August.
If approved, construction could begin by the summer of 2023 and the project could be completed by 2024.