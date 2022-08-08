The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority was awarded key state funding for a project that will double the size of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities near downtown.
The state’s Housing Stability Council on Friday approved $1.9 million in low-income housing tax credits for the housing authority, advancing the project forward. The housing authority provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
The new four-story, 50-unit apartment project called the Owens-Adair Annex will mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets. The $22.6 million annex is expected to serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities earning 30% to 50% of the area median income.
Elissa Gertler, the executive director of the housing authority, said she is grateful the project was selected in the competitive funding process. She is appreciative of the state’s understanding of the significant need for supportive housing in Clatsop County.
“We are excited to work with the community and with our development partners to bring 50 units of much-needed, deeply affordable housing for seniors to downtown Astoria, as recommended in the city’s comprehensive plan,” Gertler said in an email.
“NOHA is also very excited about our partnerships that will help us build and manage the Owens Adair Annex.”
Gertler said the remaining funds for the project will come from other state and federal sources. She said the agency already owns the land, which is a significant contribution to the development cost. The project’s operations budget also contemplates the agency’s partnership with Clatsop Community Action, which will be staffing the Owens-Adair Annex for resident services.
The project will update the existing 46-unit complex, which has struggled with maintenance issues. The new building, built over the housing authority’s parking lot, will include 40 one-bedroom apartments, 10 studio apartments and a basement with 55 parking spots.
Half of the units would be reserved for people on the housing authority’s housing choice voucher program waiting list. Most earn 30% and below of the area median income, and many are seniors.
Thirteen units would be reserved for supportive housing for people facing homelessness.
Now that initial funding has been approved, Gertler said a project team will meet to go over the timeline.
The project, which will go before the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission for review, could be completed by the fall of 2024.