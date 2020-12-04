Nearly a thousand low-income people in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties are on a waiting list for housing vouchers.
But the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority said it may take three to six months or longer to assist people at the top of the list and several years to help people lower on the list.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has advised the housing authority, which is experiencing a budget shortfall, to stop issuing new vouchers until funding stabilizes.
The guidance was part of a corrective action plan to help the housing authority get from "troubled" to what HUD calls a "standard performer." HUD defined the housing authority as troubled in January following an audit report of the housing choice voucher program.
The voucher program is the federal government's major investment in helping low-income families, the elderly and the disabled find housing in the private market.
The housing authority said 859 applicants are on the waiting list, but the number is likely closer to a thousand since applications still need to be processed.
"Because we can't serve anybody on the waiting list right now, we've really focused our attention on addressing the immediate problems," Jim Evans, the interim director of the housing authority, said during a board meeting Thursday.
Henry Heimuller, a Columbia County commissioner who serves on the board, said the waiting list could be artificially high since the list has not been purged or updated.
Seventy-seven percent of the applicants on the waiting list were described as extremely low income, which is defined as having an income less than or equal to 30% of the area median income.
Twenty-seven percent are elderly, about 18% are disabled and about 18% have children.
The housing authority estimates the average wait time for the voucher program is between two and three years.
"Even as the money issues settles out and this funding year goes on and we get renewed at what we have — we're not seeing a lot of turnover, and the only way that we can really issue new vouchers is when people leave the program and when we have turnover," Evans said.
"So we have enough people right now to support our needs for the next 10 years. So the people that are applying right now are a long way away from getting assistance.
"What a lot of agencies do — and we're not in a place right now to advocate one way or the other for this — but what a lot of agencies do is when they get to that five to 10 years out of range, they will close their waiting list so that you're not giving somebody a false hope that they're going to be able to get assistance any time soon."
Because most people in the voucher program are on fixed incomes, Evans said, the way they often leave is to move into assisted living, nursing homes or die.
"For families that have three or more people in it — about 150 to 200 people — that would be in that group of people that we want to try to do the family self-sufficiency program with and move toward independence and self-sufficiency," Evans said.
"So there's not going to be a lot of movement, sadly."
The housing choice voucher program assists about a thousand households in the three counties, according to the housing authority.
More than half are people with no children. Less than half are people who are elderly or disabled or both.
Most are on fixed incomes like Social Security and Supplemental Security Income. More than 80% have household gross income of less than $20,000.
Evans is serving as the housing authority's interim director under an emergency resolution after Todd Johnston resigned. He is a director at Quadel, a Washington, D.C., based management and consulting firm the housing authority hired to manage the housing choice voucher program.
The board is conducting a search for an interim director who can serve until a permanent executive director is hired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.