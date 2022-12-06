The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has a new deputy executive director.
Shannon Callahan, who left her post as director of the Portland Housing Bureau in August, will help lead the agency starting in early January.
The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has a new deputy executive director.
Shannon Callahan, who left her post as director of the Portland Housing Bureau in August, will help lead the agency starting in early January.
Elissa Gertler, the housing authority’s executive director, said Callahan will focus on developing housing projects, funding and property development issues.
Gertler, the former planning and development director for Oregon Metro, said she has experience working with Callahan in Portland.
“Not only is Shannon skilled and sophisticated in affordable housing policy and development, she is also a great collaborator, communicator, and leader,” Gertler said in an email to the housing authority board on Monday.
“Having her on the NOHA team not only strengthens our staff capacity, it also contributes to an organizational culture of professionalism and partnership, key goals as we rebuild NOHA.”
Callahan, an attorney, comes to the housing authority with more than a decade working to develop, fund and create affordable housing.
For the past five years as director of the Portland Housing Bureau, she led city’s response to the affordable housing crisis.
During her tenure, Callahan oversaw the development of nearly 6,000 affordable housing units, expanded supportive housing, implemented new rent assistance and household assistance programming and expanded homeownership opportunities for residents facing displacement.
Gertler said Callahan also brings extensive experience collaborating with private and public partners and improving systems for domestic violence survivors, foster children and public safety.
Reporter
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.