The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s board appointed an interim director Thursday and discussed the path forward after the agency’s former executive director, Todd Johnston, resigned in October.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development flagged the housing authority as “troubled” in January following an audit report of the housing choice voucher program. The program helps low-income families find rental housing.
Before Johnston resigned, the housing authority entered into a contract with Quadel, a Washington, D.C., based management and consulting firm, to manage the housing choice voucher program.
The housing authority’s board approved an emergency resolution Thursday appointing Jim Evans, a director at Quadel, as interim director of the housing authority while the agency searches for a new executive director.
The housing authority has been working with the Department of Housing and Urban Development on a corrective action plan to get the agency from troubled to what HUD calls a “standard performer.”
Evans will lead the housing authority through the transition. He said the agency’s ultimate goal is to become what HUD calls a “high performer.”
Evans and Nina Reed, the board’s chairwoman, attributed the disarray of the voucher program to staff turnover and inconsistent management, which resulted in a lack of capacity of the staff to do the job in a way that met HUD’s expectations.
“I think that there’s a very serious approach that the board is taking toward getting NOHA back into HUD’s good graces,” Evans said. “And that goes out to our community partners and the funders and the development partners and everybody else.
“I think that there’s sort of a renewed commitment to just sort of doing the right thing and creating an environment and an organization that’s supportive of the families that we serve, all of our stakeholders — whether it’s landlords, participants, applicants to our programs, the communities more broadly — that the organization is committed to being the best housing authority and affordable housing provider that it can possibly be in serving this sort of coastal region.”
The housing authority is evaluated each fiscal year. The goal is to get on a path to being rated a standard or high performer by June 2022.
In the meantime, the housing authority is also addressing a financial shortfall.
The voucher program assists over 1,000 people, but there is no money to help new families.
Evans said the housing authority was advised by HUD to stop issuing new vouchers until funding stabilizes.
The housing authority is trying to secure sufficient funding to support those already on the program before reassessing the situation.
Susan Williams, the housing authority’s finance director, told the board Thursday that part of the reason the agency is experiencing a shortfall is because of improper reporting to the Voucher Management System, the system HUD uses to determine how much money the housing authority will receive each year to pay those in the program.
Williams said the inaccurate information reported to HUD may have resulted in the housing authority being underfunded for months or even years.
Evans said the largest contributor to the shortfall was the number of families that have lost wages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The housing authority is applying for additional funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help get through shortfall.
The housing authority cannot give out project-based vouchers until it has an approved five-year plan.
Project-based vouchers, which encourage property owners to construct, rehabilitate or make available existing housing units, has also created challenges for several affordable housing projects.
Evans told the board that the housing authority had pledged a certain number of project-based vouchers to several development properties, including Trillium House at Chelsea Gardens, an affordable housing project planned for Warrenton.
He said HUD approved the housing authority’s application that was submitted to have those units, which has created a significant challenge.
Evans said the project in Warrenton is far enough out into the future that the issues can be resolved with limited or minimal disruptions to the timeline.
“We want the public to know that we’re here and that we’re 100% committed to doing what’s right for the community and for the families and the people that we serve,” Evans said.
