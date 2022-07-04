The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has moved from “troubled” to a “standard performer” after working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on a corrective action plan since 2020.
The federal agency flagged the housing authority, which helps low-income people in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties, as “troubled” in January 2020 following an audit of the housing choice voucher program. The program, which is the housing authority’s primary housing assistance program, helps low-income families find rental housing.
The housing authority had received a score of 7 out of 100 in 2020 following an audit and on-site review. Housing authorities are deemed “troubled” if they score between zero to 60.
The authority received notice last week confirming its status as a “standard performer” after receiving a score of 74.
Jim Evans, the housing authority’s interim director, said the authority is no longer under a corrective action plan. Evans is a director at Quadel, a Washington, D.C., based management and consulting firm that was hired in 2020 to manage the authority’s housing choice voucher program. He was appointed as interim director later that year.
“The team has worked very hard to make sure that the voucher program is in full compliance with HUD’s regulations,” Evans said in an email. “We know there is more work to be done.”
With the continued support of the housing authority’s board and Quadel, he said the voucher program is “well positioned to provide housing assistance to the communities of Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.”
In 2020, Evans and Nina Reed, the board’s chairwoman, attributed the disarray of the voucher program to staff turnover and inconsistent management, which resulted in a lack of capacity to do the job in a way that met HUD’s expectations.
The federal agency gave the housing authority recommendations to help come into compliance with federal regulatory requirements, which mainly focused on documentation, record keeping and timeliness in reporting information.
The program was also experiencing a financial shortfall, and the agency was advised by HUD to stop issuing new vouchers until funding stabilized.
The program, which is no longer in a shortfall, has been slowly issuing vouchers for just over a year.
Evans said that everyone that had been previously selected off the waiting list, but had to wait for a voucher, has been served. The housing authority began to issue vouchers to new people on the waiting list in May.
As of Friday, there were 1,663 applicants on the waiting list in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
In June, Elissa Gertler, the planning and development director for Oregon Metro, was appointed as the housing authority’s new executive director.
Gertler will start on July 11. Evans will continue to work with the authority as a consultant.