The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for an open seat.
The housing authority owns and manages housing for low- and moderate-income people and administers federal housing assistance programs in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
The open seat is for a four-year term representing Clatsop County. The board usually meets once a month, rotating locations in each county.
To apply, visit the Clatsop County Manager’s Office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, or the county's website. The deadline to apply is Dec. 13.
