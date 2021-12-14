The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority is seeking applicants to fill an open seat on its board.

The person chosen will represent Clatsop County for a four-year term and meet once a month with fellow commissioners in Clatsop, Tillamook or Columbia county.

The agency oversees federal programs that help people in need of housing assistance in the three counties.

Application forms can be found on the county's website or at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria.

Applications should be submitted to the county manager’s office.