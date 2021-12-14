Housing authority seeks to fill vacancy The Astorian Dec 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority is seeking applicants to fill an open seat on its board.The person chosen will represent Clatsop County for a four-year term and meet once a month with fellow commissioners in Clatsop, Tillamook or Columbia county.The agency oversees federal programs that help people in need of housing assistance in the three counties. Application forms can be found on the county's website or at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria.Applications should be submitted to the county manager’s office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHomeowner told to remove structures at 11th Street stairsTransit district looks to former prisoners to help solve bus driver shortageDeaths: Dec. 9, 2021Infill on Warrenton commissioner's property causing headachesDeaths: Dec. 7, 2021Dungeness crab season gets off to positive startObituary: Laura Irene (Rizzo) O'DonovanCannon Beach food tax survives recountRapid Access Clinic provides 'mental health first aid'Everyday People: Native American entrepreneur opens vintage collective Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports