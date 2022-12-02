The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has added three key staffing positions to help move the agency forward.

During a board meeting Thursday, Elissa Gertler, the housing authority’s executive director, introduced a new property and resident services manager and operational consultant. A new deputy executive director is expected to start in January.

Northwest Oregon Housing Authority

