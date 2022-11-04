After years of crisis management, the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority plans to add three key staffing positions by the end of the year to help move the agency forward.
A new property manager will begin later this month, and Elissa Gertler, the housing authority’s executive director, said she hopes to have a deputy executive director and an organizational capacity consultant hired in the coming weeks.
Gertler, who took over in July, said staffing challenges have compounded the issues facing the housing authority.
The agency, which provides critical housing assistance in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties, currently has three staffers. That is down from about two dozen at one time. The housing authority has also contracted services with Quadel, a Washington, D.C., based management and consulting firm, since 2020.
“We can have all the money in the world — we can have our board chair working 40-plus hours a week, but who is going to execute and oversee the work,” Gertler said during a board meeting Thursday.
“If you look at most housing authorities — most property management companies — they have spreadsheets, they have a little make ready board, the list of units, timing for the bids, when you’re going to get someone in, the process of qualifying a tenant for rent — we didn’t have those systems.
“We don’t have those systems today. And so not only do we have to address the crisis ... we also have to build an organization that is capable of running a housing authority.”
Gertler said she hopes to introduce the new employees at the next board meeting in December.
After choosing to transition to a new property manager, Gertler said the position will be expanded to include resident services. She said the new staffer brings experience to both aspects of the job.
He is expected to begin by mid-November and will be based in Columbia County.
Last month, the housing authority flagged eight properties with significant vacancies, some of which have been vacant for years. Gertler said Nina Reed, the board’s chairwoman, and staff have built a spreadsheet of every vacant unit and are prioritizing them based on cost to turn over.
“I’m hoping that this person will really not just jump in and turn the units, but actually use the community room ... activate some conversations with residents, right?” she said.
The other two positions come with the financial support of Clatsop County.
In late October, the county Board of Commissioners approved using $325,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the housing authority with staffing needs over three years.
Gertler said she already has been working to recruit an organizational capacity consultant and a deputy executive director with experience working in the Portland metro area and with the state.
Over the next several months, Gertler said the consultant would assess the agency’s operational needs, including staff, resources and systems.
She said she hopes to report the findings to the board by spring and build a budget that aligns with the needs.
Gertler said she also has someone in mind for deputy executive director who has experience working with Oregon Housing and Community Services.
“I think it’s time to bring in somebody else at a high level who can take on significant capacity,” she said.
Gertler said she expects the position to focus on funding project development, assisting with managing ongoing development projects and getting new projects initiated.
She added that both prospective staffers are based in Multnomah County, and that in an effort to recruit high-caliber employees, she is not requiring them to relocate.
Some board members expressed concern with Gertler’s strategy for recruitment and said they would feel more comfortable with open recruitment.
Gertler responded by saying that targeted recruitment comes with a sense of urgency to hire quality candidates quickly.
“She needs a team to do what we have to do here,” Reed said. “And we’ve got to give her that flexibility right now because we are low on capacity.”
Leila Aman, the city manager for Manzanita and new board member, shared a similar sentiment.
“I really think that we as a board have to really put our full faith and confidence behind our executive director and her ability to get the organizational capacity organized and straightened out in order for her to level us up,” Aman said. “And she’s going to do that. I have full confidence in that.”