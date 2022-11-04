After years of crisis management, the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority plans to add three key staffing positions by the end of the year to help move the agency forward.

A new property manager will begin later this month, and Elissa Gertler, the housing authority’s executive director, said she hopes to have a deputy executive director and an organizational capacity consultant hired in the coming weeks.

Northwest Oregon Housing Authority

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority is looking to hire key staff.

