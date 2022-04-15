The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has unveiled a plan to double the size of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and the disabled near downtown.
The housing authority, which provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties, previewed the concept during an Astoria City Council work session on Friday morning.
A new four-story, 50-unit apartment project called the Owens-Adair Annex would mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets. The $22.6 million annex would likely serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities earning 30% to 50% of the area median income.
The annex, which would be built over the housing authority’s parking lot, would include 40 one-bedroom apartments and 10 studio apartments. It would include basement parking with 55 parking spots.
Wendy Klein, a development manager with Portland-based Community Development Partners, said the design would match the original footprint of the former St. Mary’s Hospital.
Klein said 25 units would be reserved for people on the housing authority’s housing choice voucher program waiting list, who tend to prefer one-bedroom apartments. Most earn 30% and below of the area median income, and many are seniors.
Thirteen units would be reserved for supportive housing for people facing homelessness.
“To get a project financed to meet the state’s goals, we really follow the lead of the state’s priorities,” Klein said.
She said full-time resident services will be available at the annex. The housing authority will partner with Clatsop Community Action to provide supportive housing case management.
The project would be financed primarily through low-income housing tax credits and other government assistance.
The housing authority plans to apply to the state for government financial help by the end of the month. The agency expects to learn whether the application for government funding has been approved by August.
If the project is awarded funding this year, it would resume the design process and go before the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission for review.
Construction could begin by the summer of 2023 and the project could be completed by 2024.
“Obviously our affordable housing needs are huge, and across the whole spectrum of incomes,” Mayor Bruce Jones said. “This doesn’t tackle workforce housing for us at all, but it does tackle that one slice for seniors and folks needing the permanent supportive housing and low-income housing. And that’s critical to addressing the shortfalls in other areas. Just by providing housing for one segment, and you’re freeing up housing in other segments.”
Jones and others on the City Council noted the similarities in the financing and timeline between the Owens-Adair Annex and the workforce housing proposal the city considered at Heritage Square. The City Council backed away from the workforce housing project this month over concerns about the estimated $37.8 million cost and vocal community opposition.
“I know with the Heritage Square proposal ... the average, I think, was ... basically $400,000 per unit, and people were in shock that anything could cost that much,” the mayor said. “And I think this is a good reality check. Your project — $22.6 million, $452,000 per unit — this is the reality check of what housing costs today. And especially, as you note, you want a quality building that will last a very long time, be a credit to the community, not become rundown, just as the Heritage Square proposal was to have been very quality and architecturally compatible with the historic downtown.
“That means it’s more expensive. That means it costs more to make a quality building that lasts for decades and decades.”
City Councilor Tom Hilton said, “I’m sure our community will definitely look forward to the development of that building. It’s very historic, St. Mary’s Hospital. I spent a lot of time in the emergency room there.
“Thank you very much for what you’re doing for our community. It’s desperately needed,” he said.