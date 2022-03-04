PORTLAND — Over the next several weeks, Astoria will collaborate with Edlen & Co. to refine a proposed workforce housing project at Heritage Square.
The Portland-based developer envisions a building downtown that combines units for lower-wage workers with supportive housing for people in treatment for mental health and substance abuse and at risk of homelessness.
While there has been a lot of scrutiny about the concept, particularly the mental health component, the idea is not new or untested.
Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, which is partnering with Edlen & Co. on the project, said people do not need to look far to find similar developments.
“I think that if you look at other programs around the state — or even Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare programs — you’ll see that folks who are housed are stable,” Baker told The Astorian in January. “You just have to look to other communities to see that it’s actually worked.”
The concept at Heritage Square is based, in part, on Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare’s Garlington Center campus in Portland.
The campus includes two buildings that sit on a block on N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and back into a quiet residential neighborhood in the Albina area.
One of the buildings houses the Garlington Health Center, which provides integrated health care services, such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, primary care and wellness programs. The building also has a pharmacy, community rooms and showers, washers and dryers for people who are homeless.
Next to the health center is Garlington Place, a 52-unit affordable housing apartment building that serves Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare clients, formerly homeless veterans and people who qualify for the city’s North and Northeast preference policy, which gives priority to people with ties to the historically Black neighborhoods.
Residents also have access to a part-time resident services coordinator and an on-site property manager.
The health center and apartment building opened in 2018. The housing units were fully leased and occupied within a month.
‘We will deal with it’
Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare, a Portland nonprofit, provides mental health and addiction treatment, along with other services such as walk-in crisis centers and supportive housing.
The nonprofit, which has more than850 housing units, has played an outsized role in providing care and developing and managing affordable housing.
The Garlington Center campus was the first of its kind for the nonprofit, which has historically focused on smaller housing developments that serve people with mental illness and addictions.
The nonprofit plans to open a similar 71-unit affordable housing complex — Centennial Place Apartments — in east Portland by October. Households with children who are homeless or at risk of being homeless will be prioritized.
Beth Epps, the chief community solutions officer at Cascadia, said that while there are units designated for people who were homeless or have serious mental health challenges, it’s not always obvious who those tenants are once they move in.
“The reality is, there’s people who have serious mental health challenges — and that’s just not going to go away — but if they have a nice place to live and have the supports, they’re not all that recognizable anymore,” Epps said. “And then you realize mental health challenges flow in and out for all of us. So, people in the building who aren’t identified may be having serious challenges, and we’re going to try to help them and support them.
“I think it really destigmatizes this notion that, ‘We’re all going to know who those people are,’ because we aren’t.”
Before the Garlington Center campus was built, Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare heard opposition from neighbors about parking and offering mental health support in the neighborhood.
Some neighbors wanted to see a grocery store on the block instead.
However, the nonprofit said that since opening four years ago , there have seldom been problems. The biggest fears in the neighborhood around mental health and homelessness have not materialized.
Epps said becoming an active part of the community makes a difference, instead of “just sort of putting something on the community.”
Jim Hlava, Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare’s vice president of housing, started serving on the Eliot Neighborhood Association board more than 10 years ago after the nonprofit purchased the property. While he no longer serves on the board, an employee at the health center now represents Cascadia.
Along with participating on the board, Hlava said the nonprofit made efforts to be a good neighbor and demonstrate responsiveness. He has given his phone number to neighbors and guarantees a call back when questions or concerns arise.
“It’s important to us to maintain good connections with people,” he said. “If there is something that’s going on that we can deal with, we will deal with it.”
Allan Rudwick, the co-chair of the Eliot Neighborhood Association, lives a block from the Garlington Center campus.
Rudwick told The Astorian he has not seen, heard or experienced any issues with the campus.
“It looks good and even has a community meeting space we could use,” he said in an email.
Micro units
Edlen & Co. and Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare have proposed micro units at Heritage Square for people in treatment. The agency, Clatsop County’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider, intends to provide staff and support services on-site.
Similarly to Garlington Place, the mental health component at Heritage Square would involve units targeted at people earning 30% of area median income — $15,330 a year using 2021 figures. The units would reduce the income average for all the housing units, allowing Edlen & Co. to offer a broader income range for the workforce units while remaining eligible for the government help necessary to finance the project.
Edlen & Co. and the city have an exclusive negotiating agreement to collaborate on details such as the income mix, building configuration, parking and ground-floor uses like child care and retail.
Since unveiling the concept in January, the developer has modified the outline to move all the housing units into one building on the eastern edge of the block instead of having separate buildings. The change would allow a smaller parking lot at 11th and Exchange streets to remain, helping to alleviate some concerns about parking raised by the Astoria Senior Center, the American Legion and others.
The public will have an opportunity to review and give feedback on the concept during two open houses scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 14 and March 24 at the Astoria Armory.
The City Council has agreed to negotiate with Edlen & Co., but has not made a commitment on the workforce housing project at Heritage Square.