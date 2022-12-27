Two affordable housing projects in Astoria received a boost this month after securing grants totaling $1 million.
Copeland Commons, an Astoria nonprofit that plans to renovate a former hotel building on Marine Drive into housing, and the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which is expanding the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities, each received $500,000.
The grant was made by three of Clatsop County's largest health care providers — Providence Seaside Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare — as a result of a risk-sharing agreement with Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, which oversees Medicaid in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
Earnings from the agreement come from cost savings from effective care management, such as coordinating services that results in fewer hospital visits.
Over the last two years, the organizations in Clatsop County have dedicated the majority of earnings — nearly $2.9 million — to a fund for affordable housing. Nearly $1.9 million in grants has been awarded.
"We know that affordable housing helps to improve the quality of life and health status of our members and the wider communities we serve," said Leslie Ford, the housing strategy and development adviser for the coordinated care organization. "We are grateful to be able to support our risk-share partners as they work to create affordable housing to make our communities stronger and healthier."
Copeland Commons and the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority intend to utilize low-income housing tax credits to help complete the projects.
The housing authority was approved for $1.9 million in low-income housing tax credits from the state in August. Copeland Commons, which was formed by congregants at First Presbyterian Church in Astoria, hopes to apply for the help in 2023.
However, the nonprofit estimates a funding gap of about $1.5 million.
Bill Van Nostran, the pastor at First Presbyterian Church, said the $500,000 grant goes a long way in bridging that gap. He hopes to see more donations to the project small and large.
"Community support and contributions, even if they're 25 bucks, is going to continue to carry they day," Van Nostran said, adding that it is a unique opportunity to convert a blighted building into much-needed housing.
The nonprofit is working with Innovative Housing Inc., the Portland nonprofit that renovated the former Waldorf Hotel next to City Hall into the Merwyn Apartments.
Copeland Commons has said the building would essentially need to be gutted and rebuilt. The nonprofit also owns the empty lot to the east, where they plan to build a second, attached building.
The two buildings together could provide more than 60 units targeted for people who earn between 30% and 80% of the area median income.