Two affordable housing projects in Astoria received a boost this month after securing grants totaling $1 million.

Copeland Commons, an Astoria nonprofit that plans to renovate a former hotel building on Marine Drive into housing, and the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which is expanding the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities, each received $500,000.

Copeland Commons
Buy Now

Copeland Commons, a nonprofit, hopes to build affordable housing at a former hotel building on Marine Drive.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.