Completion of an apartment complex near Safeway in Astoria has been moving slowly due to supply chain issues and rising labor and materials costs.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

An apartment complex under development near Safeway is nearing completion after delays, while two other Astoria housing projects have still not broken ground.

The NorthPost Apartments is a 66-unit complex being built on vacant land along the Astoria Riverwalk between 31st and 32nd streets.

Developer Walt Postlewait expects the northeast building at NorthPost Apartments to be completed in March, and the entire project to be done in July.

