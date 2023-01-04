An apartment complex under development near Safeway is nearing completion after delays, while two other Astoria housing projects have still not broken ground.
The NorthPost Apartments is a 66-unit complex being built on vacant land along the Astoria Riverwalk between 31st and 32nd streets.
Developer Walt Postlewait had expected to complete the four three-story buildings by December, with rents targeting the city’s workforce.
However, he said the process has been moving slowly due to supply chain issues and rising labor and materials costs.
Postlewait said rents will be higher than he wanted when the project began in 2019. While he expects to provide about a 50-50 mix of long and short-term options, that could also change.
“Nothing decided at this time as we just need to complete the project first,” Postlewait said in an email.
He expects the northeast building to be completed in March and the whole project done in July.
Meanwhile, a multifamily housing project at Tongue Point is changing course after a one-year extension on a permit to develop on the land expired in December.
The permit, which was issued in 2018, was already extended once before.
Developer Cary Johnson said in December that the plan is still multifamily housing. He said his team is working on design changes, including complex engineering.
“The design of the project is changing, but we are not sure what the final product will look like at this point or a unit count,” he said in an email.
Johnson told KMUN last year that he faced significant hurdles to get the land ready for building. The project has also been challenged by rising interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
On the other end of Astoria in Uniontown, developers plan to seek an extension to build an apartment complex made of shipping containers.
Developer Chester Trabucco and others plan to transform dilapidated lots off of W. Marine Drive into more than 70 two-bedroom apartments.
Approvals from the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission and Design Review Commission in 2021 for the first of six buildings in the complex gave the developers two years to make substantial progress on construction.
Trabucco said he expects to seek extensions in the coming weeks.
He said there are still a couple of pieces needed to move forward that have not been finalized, including signoff of a cleanup plan by the state Department of Environmental Quality.
A small piece of property in the middle of the project site was also recently purchased by someone outside of the project team, he said.
Trabucco said there needs to be discussion about whether to work around the property or whether to reach out to the new owner and see if there is interest in including the property into the plan.
He said the team still plans to ask the city for financial assistance through the Astor West Urban Renewal District’s fund for costs that include cleanup of the site, which was a former gas station.