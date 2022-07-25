SEASIDE — A regional housing task force may try to fold the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority into the process of finding local solutions to the shortage of affordable and workforce housing.
The task force — a group of elected and administrative officials, as well as planning staff, from Clatsop County and North Coast cities — met on Wednesday at the Seaside High School library. It marked the first meeting since an inaugural work session brought the local governments together in May at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
Jeff Adams, Cannon Beach’s community development director, led the meeting, while Denise Lofman, the director of the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce, helped facilitate the discussion.
As the topic of next steps came up, county staff noted the absence of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority.
The housing authority manages properties for people with low and moderate incomes in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties. It runs a federal housing choice voucher program that helps low-income families and vulnerable individuals find places to rent.
County Manager Don Bohn said that the housing authority, unlike the county, has staff and resources devoted to the housing issue. “From my thinking, what’s going to be important is to bring NOHA along,” he said.
Bohn said the county, in considering what to do with its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, offered money to the housing authority so the agency could hire a housing development expert who could represent the interests of the county. He said the housing authority turned the offer down.
“We’re happy to give them money today if they’re willing to hire somebody who can provide some of that leadership on the housing side,” Bohn said.
Brent Warren, a Gearhart city councilor, agreed that someone should shepherd the process and provide technical expertise, but questioned whether the housing authority was in a position to do it.
The housing authority is emerging from a period of struggle in leadership and finance.
An audit and review of the housing authority's housing choice voucher program yielded a poor rating in January 2020 that led to a corrective action plan. Working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the agency has improved its rating from “troubled” to a “standard performer.”
At one point, the agency had a budget deficit that led to the suspension of new vouchers. Little more than a year ago, the housing authority started issuing vouchers again, The Astorian reported.
The housing authority recently hired an executive director after a long period with an interim director.
Bohn told the group that he sees the housing authority, and their ability to fund experts that can float into the cities, as a "missing piece" of the conversation.
“They can be kind of the conduit," he said. "They could be figuring out where the commonalities are, where the opportunities are.”