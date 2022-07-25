SEASIDE — A regional housing task force may try to fold the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority into the process of finding local solutions to the shortage of affordable and workforce housing.

The task force — a group of elected and administrative officials, as well as planning staff, from Clatsop County and North Coast cities — met on Wednesday at the Seaside High School library. It marked the first meeting since an inaugural work session brought the local governments together in May at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.

Housing
A regional housing task force is exploring options.

