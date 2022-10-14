Candidates for Astoria City Council say housing is the most pressing issue facing the city.
With terms ending for mayor, downtown's Ward 3 and Uniontown's Ward 1, the November election will significantly change the makeup of the five-member council.
Mayor Bruce Jones, City Councilor Joan Herman, who represents Ward 3, and City Councilor Roger Rocka, who represents Ward 1, did not seek reelection.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and serves on the Planning Commission, is running for mayor unopposed.
Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage, and Kris Haefker, a general contractor and housing provider, are competing in Ward 3.
Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, and Geoff Gunn, the chef and general manager of Bridgewater Bistro, are vying for Ward 1.
Ward 3
Adams, a licensed massage therapist and group fitness instructor, has operated her studio on Commercial Street for the past five years.
Prior to opening her business, she worked as a mobility manager at Sunset Empire Transportation District and held various roles at the Clatsop County Public Health Department.
She spent a decade as a founding board member of Coastal Family Health Center in Astoria and as a volunteer for La Leche League, an international nonprofit that organizes advocacy, education and training related to breastfeeding.
Adams characterized her work over the years as advocacy. She said she wants to continue that advocacy on the City Council.
Housing and homelessness are among her top policy issues.
Her other priorities involve planning for infrastructure needs, including holding large businesses and developers accountable for their impacts.
Adams would like to explore policy that could encourage housing affordability and support collaborations to create housing for people who are homeless.
As a single mother and renter, Adams said she has firsthand experience with the struggle to find rental housing, and even contemplated moving because of the lack of availability.
She said high rents make it difficult for businesses to find workers downtown.
"At $14 an hour, at $15 an hour, you immediately are not doing that. And that's just a person for one bedroom," Adams said. "We're not even talking about how we're going to get families and people with a child."
Adams was raised in the Astoria area with a father who worked as a longshoreman. Now raising three teenage daughters of her own near downtown, she said she wants to make sure the city remains a place where people can raise a family and start a business.
She also worries about the public dialogue and misconceptions around the city's homeless population.
"There's this interesting theory that, you know, 'none of these people are from here,'" she said. "And it really starts to get us talking in this kind of dangerous way of like, 'from here,' and 'them' and 'one of us,' and it really becomes a really scary way to start talking about our community."
Haefker has lived in Astoria for the past 20 years after purchasing his first historic property on Grand Avenue.
Over the years, he has improved the profile of the street by fixing vacant and dilapidated historic homes.
Haefker grew up in Portland with artist parents who lived on a salvaged houseboat near the Columbia River. He remembers visiting Astoria as child while his father worked as a window dresser for Butch’s For Sir, a men’s clothing store downtown.
Haefker continues to maintain the buildings on his street and has also completed work on other buildings throughout the city.
Like Adams, his top priority is housing. Haefker said he also wants to support Astoria's reputation of being a destination for art and cultural events, which he believes supports the city's vitality.
Given his experience, Haefker said he feels well-qualified to sit on the City Council and help make housing decisions.
"I think what I'm excited about is being somebody that's really mended a lot of quilts in the housing area," he said. "So taking an old building and repurposing it and trying to utilize the spaces for more housing.
"I've got this little model of housing where I've got short-term rentals, long-term rentals, multiunits and single family and communal living. So, I'm involved with all those types of housing. And it's fun. And it's community."
He would like to see inventory of city land and explore whether there can be shifts that can open up certain city properties for housing.
He said he is encouraged by the housing construction in the pipeline and would also want to pin down exactly how much more is needed.
Ward 1
Davis brings years of experience serving on local boards and committees.
He spent four years serving on the city's and Clatsop County's budget committees and was chairman of the countywide citizen advisory committee, which oversaw the county's comprehensive plan update.
Davis is an elected precinct committeeperson for Clatsop County Democrats and a former party chairman. He also serves on the board of Copeland Commons, an Astoria nonprofit started by congregants at First Presbyterian Church to create affordable housing downtown.
He ran unsuccessfully for the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners in 2018.
Davis' top priority is housing. He added that his other priorities — homelessness and economic development — are dependent on the housing supply.
"I think one of the challenges here is we're not an island economically," he said. "We exist within a greater — especially coastal — economy, where there's a handful of cities along the West Coast that have a lot of people who are wanting to come to Astoria, and who are coming from a housing environment that is relatively more expensive. So they're able to afford to move here if they sell a house in Portland or Seattle or San Francisco.
"And that's totally valid and justified that people want to live here — it's a great place. But it also puts pressure on this housing market, independent of what's going on with just people who already live here."
Davis said one of the challenges for the city is trying to find solutions that are not entirely market-based and leverage resources like public land that can be used to develop affordable housing.
He said he brings both a patience and a passion for government work.
"There's a really wide cross section within Ward 1, and I think that it's an interesting ward to try and represent in one person," Davis said. "Now, I think I'm in touch with with certain sects of voices, both in the ward and in the community broadly, but I want to hear and learn from everyone I can."
Gunn has spent the past 30 years working in restaurants.
Much of his free time has been spent volunteering for local nonprofits and programs that benefit underserved children in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
He is a volunteer for Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocates and an active supporter of United Way of Clatsop County.
For the past two decades, he has volunteered as a chef mentor with ProStart, a two-year, industry-backed culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students.
Gunn said the program is a resource that would have helped him as a child. He said a lot of students are looking for something better than what they have, adding that culinary arts is an option for people who don't have a lot of resources.
"So many of them, they just say, 'I can't wait to get out of here. I can't wait to get out of this small town,'" he said. "But giving them a passion about where they live, and the beauty and the wonder of this community can be so impactful. And getting them to stay and wanting to do something good for the community, I think, is one of my biggest goals.
"And I've always strived for that and I've always wanted to continue doing that."
Gunn said a barrier to keeping young people in the area is housing. He said the lack of affordable housing has also made it difficult to hire workers at Bridgewater Bistro.
He said finding solutions to housing would be his top priority. His other priorities include homelessness and supporting the upkeep and beautification of the city.
Gunn described himself as community-based and a problem-solver. He said he would work to provide more opportunities for the City Council to hear from more voices in the community.