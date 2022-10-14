Election 2022

Candidates for Astoria City Council say housing is the most pressing issue facing the city.

With terms ending for mayor, downtown's Ward 3 and Uniontown's Ward 1, the November election will significantly change the makeup of the five-member council.

Elisabeth Adams

Kris Haefker

Andy Davis

Geoff Gunn

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.