One foot in front of the other. That’s how we’ve lived this year.

With each uncertain day bringing a new restriction, a new revelation, a new reason to hope for better days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For many, this year has brought great isolation and profound sadness. For others: lost loved ones, jobs and businesses.

Through every twist and turn, every change in how we fundamentally live, we’ve managed to adapt. We deserve to be proud of that.

This project’s title, “Hunker/rise/surge: Coronavirus 2020,” reflects the experience on the North Coast — hunkering down during the initial shutdown in March; rising in late May and June with a better understanding of precautions to take against the coronavirus; and surge, our present state of virus cases, which have dramatically increased since the fall.

At the beginning of this year, many may never have heard of a “coronavirus.” Life was normal for the first two months. It was, after all, the start of 2020, a year people have wondered about for decades.

When the gears of modern life came to a halt in March, the North Coast's last major events were Fort George Brewery’s Festival of Dark Arts and the FisherPoets Gathering. Then suddenly everything was canceled.

Before Clatsop County’s first coronavirus case in late March, our visceral understanding of the virus came from watching neighboring Washington state, as a care home suffered one of the nation’s first major outbreaks.

Restaurants moved to takeout only for much of the spring. People raced to buy toilet paper. In-person events and chats with friends were replaced with Zoom calls.

Among the phrases that became popular in the spring, these few come to mind: essential worker, mask mandate, social distancing, flatten the curve, stay home save lives and stay away.

This last phrase refers to the effective closing of the coast in the spring by North Coast leaders, with the plea to travelers to stay away so as to not spread the virus to older populations residing here.

By mid-April, it felt like a leap was made to “our new normal.”

By June, parts of everyday life returned with the loosening of restrictions on businesses and restaurants.

The summer was a hotbed for change with protests for racial justice.

The fall didn’t lose much of the heat, either. Multiple crises converged, including a raging pandemic, a tense presidential election and wildfires ravaging the West Coast. The fires were so intense smoke shrouded the coast for more than a week.

As the fall ramped up it gave way to weeks that ran together. Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority filled Friday’s with press conferences. The only changes were the number of cases reported each week.

Thanksgiving and Christmas were celebrated differently.

And here we are: in the last few days of the year, local health care workers received their first dose of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

When readers responded to The Astorian’s call for feedback of their experience during the pandemic, the responses provided a range of experiences.

Some couldn’t find work or housing. Others spent more time at home baking, reading and watching movies. Others stayed at home with their children during distance learning, wishing for a return to normal for their kids. Almost all craved seeing friends and family again.

We hope readers and leaders on the North Coast learn from this section and see how the coast can tackle more issues in 2021. We’ll be better for it.