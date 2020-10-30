A man was reportedly struck by a cougar Thursday while deer hunting off a logging road in Nehalem.
Officials say the man was hit by the cougar after setting his riffle down and sitting down.
The cougar reportedly left after the interaction and the man was able to return to his vehicle.
The man reportedly had superficial wounds on his head and face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.