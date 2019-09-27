Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day.
The date coincides with the opening of buck deer season — the biggest day of the hunting year. More than 100,000 hunters are expected to participate. Elk, duck and pheasant hunting seasons open in the coming weeks, and 2019 marks a record year for tuna, with recreational anglers catching more than 100,000 fish.
Oregon’s estimated 703,000 hunters and anglers spend more than $929 million on hunting and fishing, supporting an estimated 14,700 jobs, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
