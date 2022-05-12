The Oregon Transportation Commission approved $13.9 million in state funding for Hyak Maritime’s mobile boat lift project at Tongue Point during a meeting Thursday after hearing objections from several shipyards on the Columbia River.
The funding comes from Connect Oregon, which had $46 million available this year for transportation projects statewide.
The grant brings the public spending on Hyak’s project to over $21 million, including $7 million from the state’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and $350,000 from the Governor’s Strategic Reserve.
Hyak has also secured a commitment from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the 2-mile Cathlamet Bay channel approach, a $9 million project.
The Connect Oregon grant requires that applicants provide at least 30% of the project’s funding, which Hyak is covering with public funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and Governor’s Strategic Reserve.
The contributions mean that public funding will cover most of the project, which is estimated to total $35 million for the lift and investment in the site.
During the meeting, several shipyard owners and workers asked that the funding be denied or delayed for further analysis, claiming it would give Hyak an unfair advantage and harm other businesses on the river. They also questioned the amount of public funding going to the project.
Robert Dorn, Hyak's CEO, said the project would increase Oregon’s shipyard capacity rather than cut into the market. He said existing shipyards cannot support the demand for repairs.
The meeting followed a six-month application review process by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Timo Toristoja, the owner and president of JT Marine, which has locations in Rainier and Vancouver, Washington, said the company recently purchased a dry dock for Rainier that will now be a wasted investment.
Dry-docking involves draining the water from a section of the port, which is a slower process than Hyak’s lift, which would hoist ships from the water to an on-site repair area.
“I feel like we’re fighting for our life here, and our very existence in this market,” Toristoja said. “With our ability to do between 20 and 30 dry-dockings a year, Hyak will be able to do that at one time. Our average cost to dry dock a vessel is between $10,000 and $15,000. (Hyak) can do it in less than half that. So to try to say that it won’t affect us is just crazy.”
Frank Manning, the vice president of Diversified Marine in Portland, asked the commission to reject the funding request. He said that Dorn and partner Gordon Smith’s personal wealth and successful business should be considered.
"It’s going to cannibalize our existing market and — I beg you. I ask you respectfully that you consider this and reject the Hyak funding,” he said.
Hyak’s lift would be able to hoist vessels weighing up to 1,500 tons, allowing it to service boats that would otherwise travel out of state or join a waitlist. Hyak’s application included letters of support from tugboat operators who say available dry docks haven’t kept up with demand.
An independent economic impact study by the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, or Col-Pac, contracted by Hyak, included figures for Hyak’s future spending and contributions at the site.
The study estimates the project will create 51 full-time jobs at Hyak upon installation, with an average salary of around $78,000.
It also projects an additional 50 jobs five years after installation, bringing the total to over 100 full-time jobs.
The Col-Pac study predicts that the lift will add $400,000 in annual local and state tax revenue by 2025 and $700,000 annually by 2030.
At the meeting, Dorn pointed to the economic impact study and its finding of lack of shipyard capacity. He said he intends to collaborate with existing shipyards on the river.
“The state, to invest in this, is such a good investment. I assure every other operator of a shipyard on the Columbia River that we’ll support them,” Dorn said. “There’s more work than we can handle. There may need to be another travel lift project in the Columbia River in the future. We’ll support that. We’ll support anything that can enhance the maritime repair ability, shipbuilding process here.”
Following the public comments, Erik Havig, the Department of Transportation's statewide planning and policy manager, who oversaw the project funding selection, explained the review process and answered questions from commissioners.
Havig said that as the applicant, Hyak provided the economic information used in the impact analysis. The state relies on its economists, area commissions and review groups to determine how projects would impact the economy on a local, regional and state level.
“There’s no way that ODOT can be experts — our economists experts — in ship repair. Nor would Business Oregon regional development officers be statewide experts in that industry, so they use the best information they have available,” Havig said. “So it is not detailed, trying to dissect every claim, or every specific issue to that kind of level. That would take a lot more time, energy and cost.”
Along with approving the funding, the commission also asked that the Department of Transportation carry out an informal review of the Connect Oregon grant selection process and revisit the application requirements, including the amount of public funding acceptable for each project.