Jeff Trenary had no choice but to sit and watch his home of 35 years burn to the ground.
A local organic farmer and the owner of Kingfisher Farms, Trenary had spent the previous day doing what he always does — selling produce at a farmers market in Manzanita. Tired from a long day and still recovering from a broken arm, he went to sleep early that night. At around 2 a.m. on July 24, he awoke to the smell of smoke, which was coming from a fire in his basement.
After trying to fight the blaze with a fire extinguisher and garden hose, Trenary realized it was time to save himself.
“I couldn’t deal with it. It was going to kill me,” he said. “There was nothing I could do. It took the fire department half an hour to get there. So I just sat in a chair outside my house and watched my house burn.”
He emerged unscathed but with just his phone, a pair of flip flops and the clothes on his back.
Trenary bought the property north of Nehalem in 1986. It featured just a small house at the time. As his family grew and they settled down, he worked on additions to the home and started to make a living in farming produce.
Today, Trenary said he’s known among locals as the godfather of organic farming — best known for his spinach and leafy greens. Along with selling his produce to local restaurants and at farmers markets, he said he’s proud to be a source of advice for many younger farmers.
“He gave us a local source of organic produce, before anybody else did,” said Pam Trenary, Jeff’s sister. “In the beginning, he really did his research and studied the biologics of organics. He was a model for making small farms happen here. And with sustainable agriculture.”
As Trenary begins the early stages of navigating the crisis, neighbors and co-workers are returning the kindness he’s shown his community for decades.
“I’ll go to the grocery store and I’ll try to pay them and they just tell me to leave,” Trenary said. “I go to my car and just sit there and cry because it’s just so amazing that so many people love and care about me.”
Kingfisher Farms launched an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to support Trenary and his family. As of Sunday, it’s received around $40,000 toward a $75,000 goal. Comments on the fundraiser page from friends and others touched by Trenary’s work share colorful stories of how his farming and acts of charity have had a positive impact.
John Newman, the chef at Newman’s at 988 in Cannon Beach, refers to Trenary as his “best friend.”
“People have stepped up — that’s refreshing to know, having lived here, that your friends and family can step up when things go wrong,” Newman said. “It’s sad, but I’m optimistic and I look forward to Jeff landing on his feet.”
The two have a shared appreciation for food and have traveled and done business together since Newman moved to the region in 1998. “The quality of his food compared to packaged salad that you’d get from Portland or wherever, if you put them next to each other, it’s not even comparable,” Newman said. “It’s like a different product.”
Though overwhelmed with grief and unsure of his next step, Trenary said he won’t leave his property and is hoping to rebuild soon. Friends like Newman believe the community will rally around Trenary and ensure he’s able to get a new place to live.
“I’ve got a bunch of carpenter friends that are saying they’re going to help me reestablish a new place,” Trenary said.