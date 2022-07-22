Constance Waisanen
When Constance Waisanen accepted a job as a chemical engineer in Clatskanie after college, she thought she would spend a few years in the region before moving on.

Instead, four decades later, she found herself at her son’s backyard wedding in Knappa. Her other son and his family, who also live locally, were part of the small gathering. Her garden provided the flowers for the ceremony.

Constance Waisanen is a financial adviser with Thrivent.

