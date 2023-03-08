Columbia Memorial Hospital
Resiliency is a theme of Columbia Memorial Hospital's expansion project.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

In a presentation to the city, Erik Thorsen, Columbia Memorial Hospital's chief executive officer, outlined the rationale for an ambitious expansion and emphasized resiliency.

In February, Columbia Memorial announced a long-anticipated expansion and renovation project to the campus on Exchange Street. Plans for the Astoria hospital include a new facility — about 180,000-square-feet of construction — and remodeling the existing building.

