A Seaside man arrested last week for crimes related to domestic violence is the subject of a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Saturnino Romero Martinez, also known as Jonathan Alejandro Luna, is a Mexican citizen and has been twice convicted of possession of controlled substances and trespassing, according to ICE. The federal agency also says he is an alleged member of a transnational criminal street gang known as the "Sureños."
Martinez, 31, was arrested for attempted murder, strangulation, assault in the fourth degree, menacing, harassment and interfering with a police officer.
ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Clatsop County Jail.
Martinez was arrested by ICE in 2010 in Denver, Colorado, for overstaying his term of admission into the U.S., and an immigration judge ordered him deported to Mexico.
U.S. Border Patrol arrested Martinez near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, later that year and he was convicted in federal court for illegal reentry, sentenced to eight months incarceration and deported to Mexico in February 2011, according to ICE.
That same month, U.S. Border Patrol arrested Martinez again near the Bridge of Americas. He was again convicted and sentenced to 21 months in prison before being deported to Mexico in 2013.
"Following his 2013 removal, Luna illegally entered the U.S at an unknown time and location without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer," a spokesperson for ICE said.
