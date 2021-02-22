U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an immigration detainer on a Seaside man who was arrested last week for manslaughter following a crash that left a baby dead.
Rony Tomas-Garcia, 23, was arrested on Feb. 15 following a single-vehicle crash on Ecola State Park Road. He is being held at the Clatsop County Jail on charges of manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the second degree, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The immigration detainer was placed on Feb. 16.