Thousands of people on the North Coast were without power on Saturday after icy conditions overnight toppled trees and power lines.
The Astoria Bridge was temporarily closed on Saturday morning because of large chunks of falling ice. Several other highways and roads were blocked by debris.
Public works and fire crews were working to clear roads. Officials urged people to avoid driving if possible.
More than 4,000 Pacific Power customers lost power in Astoria and Warrenton.
Debris and downed trees were reported on U.S. Highway 30 and blocked state Highway 202 about 2 miles south of Olney.
Multiple downed trees and falling branches were also reported in Hammond. Ridge Road near KOA in Warrenton was blocked due to downed power lines tangled in fallen branches.
Astoria 911 Dispatch asked that people be patient and only dial 911 for emergencies. The nonemergency dispatch line is 503-325-4411.
On Saturday morning, the winter weather advisory for the North Coast was canceled because of warmer temperatures.
*Video: Watch a video posted by Workers Tavern in Uniontown of ice falling from the Astoria Bridge at bit.ly/3dacxy5