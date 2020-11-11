The number of abandoned cars, boats and recreational vehicles on Clatsop State Forest land has steadily increased.
The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Astoria District has spent more than $42,000 over the past three years removing and disposing of vehicles, as well as cleaning up any hazardous waste.
The cleanup costs are derived from the roughly one-third share of net revenue the department receives from timber harvests on Board of Forestry lands.
"Unfortunately, when these vehicles broke down or their useful lifespans ended, their owners pushed the hassle and cost of disposing of the vehicle onto the public," Dan Goody, the Astoria District forester, said in a statement.
The hazardous waste left over from the vehicles, including oil and battery acid, can also seep into the soil and eventually reach groundwater and bodies of water.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office said it is difficult to enforce littering violations because the registered owners may not be the ones who last owned or abandoned the vehicles.
People can dispose vehicles at Astoria Auto Wrecking and Recycling, Recology in Astoria or Long Beach Recycling Center and Transfer Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.