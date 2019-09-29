Knappa High School and Hilda Lahti Elementary School closed Monday because of illnesses among students and teachers and to give custodial staff time to do a deep cleaning.
Superintendent Paulette Johnson described the illnesses as the flu or norovirus. She said on Monday that between 50 and 75 students and about 10 staffers were out sick.
“We were unable to fill all of the teacher openings and the health department suggested we deep clean and encourage folks to stay home,” she said in a text message on Sunday. “Some of that occurred today with more planned for tomorrow.
“It started on Friday sending a large number of students home. We asked parents on Facebook to post if their children got ill over the weekend. The numbers increased yesterday and more today. So after informing the board of the situation the decision was made to close for tomorrow with classes resuming on Tuesday.”
Parents were advised that students should be symptom-free of illness for 48 hours before they return to school.
The school district will run normal bus routes but is dealing with a couple of drivers out, which could affect transportation home from athletic practices, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.