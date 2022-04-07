The deadline to meet annual state school immunization requirements is April 20.

Families are required to show proof of immunization for children attending school, preschool or child care.

The Clatsop County Public Health Department had extended the deadline due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The required vaccinations differ based on age and grade. The Oregon Health Authority lists the requirements on their website.

A coronavirus vaccine is not an immunization required by the state.

