After serving for more than a year on the Arch Cape Water District Board and overseeing the purchase of a community forest, Jay Blake turned in his resignation during a board meeting last week. 

Blake, who is the planning director for Warrenton, said he supports the mission of the water district and the acquisition of the forest as an important investment in the community's future.

Arch Cape Watershed
Buy Now

Arch Cape has taken steps to protect its watershed.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.