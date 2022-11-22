After serving for more than a year on the Arch Cape Water District Board and overseeing the purchase of a community forest, Jay Blake turned in his resignation during a board meeting last week.
Blake, who is the planning director for Warrenton, said he supports the mission of the water district and the acquisition of the forest as an important investment in the community's future.
While Blake said he has enjoyed working with the board, he said in a letter that he could "no longer be subject to the public backlash that is occurring over the planning for the management of the community forest."
In the letter addressed to Debra Birkby, the board's chairwoman, Blake referenced complaints and fears about the forest opening to the public.
"Some people seem to forget that the term 'our' extends far beyond our small circle of friends or neighbors," Blake said. "The resource is for all to enjoy. I am not advocating for a national park atmosphere, but perhaps if people are so afraid of 'those' people, they should close the gate on their gated community.
"I am deeply saddened by the vitriol and half-truth laden public discourse that is being led by a few people," he continued. "The fear-mongering is beyond belief. I recognize that not everyone agrees with them, but the amount of worry and sleep lost over this is more than I can handle.
"I wanted to find a way to help the community and I thought this would allow me to put my knowledge and background to work."
Blake said he will remain a member of the Arch Cape Sanitary Board.
The water district's $4.7 million purchase of 1,441 acres of commercial timberland has been bookended with criticism and suspicion by some people in the community.
The purchase, which was years in the making, would turn the timberlands around the source of Arch Cape’s drinking water into a community forest, protecting drinking water and wildlife habitat.
The water district, which oversees nearly 300 water connections, plans to significantly scale back logging and provide recreational opportunities.
The property will tie into an additional 3,500 acres the North Coast Land Conservancy acquired for its Rainforest Reserve project above Arch Cape and adjacent to Oswald West State Park.
Leading up to the board's decision, Bill Campbell, one of the board's main detractors, was critical of what he called a lack of community involvement in the process.
Campbell, who serves on the board of the Castle Rock homeowners association, which represents a 35-lot subdivision that borders the forest, told The Astorian in May that other concerns dealt with logging and plans to open the forest to the public for recreational use.
He maintains an email list and blog, Arch Cape Forest Conversations, where there are more than a dozen entries related to the purchase and planning phases. Many of the posts are critical of the process and some accuse the board of acting illegally.
Campbell declined to comment for this story.
"All of us are volunteers trying to do the best that we can," Blake told The Astorian. He added that it is a difficult environment to work in.
"I can't continuously have ... subtle accusations that we're doing something illegal constantly," said Blake, who spent nearly 20 years as a city planner and community development director. "It's just no fun anymore.
"I fully support everything the board has done in the last year. I fully support the purchase of the forest and I just really think that the board will hopefully continue to do good work. I just can't be part of it."