In the brief interval between a megaquake and a tsunami, it will be important to know where to head for safety — and how fast to get there.
The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has released new “Beat the Wave” reports for Astoria and the South County communities of Cannon Beach, Arch Cape and Falcon Cove.
These are the latest, and final, reports for Clatsop County in the agency’s “Beat the Wave” series, which models and maps Oregon Coast communities that are vulnerable to a quake along the offshore Cascadia Subduction Zone. The agency has already published reports for Hammond, Warrenton, Clatsop Plains, Gearhart and Seaside.
Scientists say there is a reasonable chance that a massive earthquake, followed by a series of tsunami waves, could hit the Pacific Northwest within the next half century. Anyone in the inundation zone will have minutes — perhaps 30, perhaps 10 — to reach higher ground, likely by foot.
Cities that lie on coast, such as Seaside and Cannon Beach, will get hit fast and hard. Astoria, situated on the Columbia River, is not as endangered, but flooding is almost certain, as are other quake-induced impacts.
Land will liquefy and slide. Roads will be blocked or broken. Bridges and buildings may collapse. Infrastructure, from plumbing to electrical power, will be damaged and disrupted. Emergency response could be paralyzed.
Of Oregon's counties, Clatsop is at the highest risk based on the population and property that lies in the inundation zone, according to Tiffany Brown, the county's emergency manager. "We have the greatest number of locations where you're challenged to get to high ground," Brown said.
Years ago, the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries published tsunami inundation maps showing the areas inland where scientists expect a tsunami to travel. Black arrows indicate recommended evacuation routes.
“Beat the Wave” goes a step further.
The maps show the minimum speed a person must move, over pavement and trails, from particular locations to avoid a watery death. “Some of (the locations) are dire,” Brown said.
Color-coded pathways show where to slow-walk (up to 1.4 mph), where to sprint (6.8 to 10 mph), and a range of paces in between.
Illustrations in the reports show where water may end up once the ground stops shaking. In Astoria, for example, waves could touch the Columbia River Maritime Museum within 38 to 42 minutes after an extra-extra-large earthquake begins, reaching Columbia Memorial Hospital by 44 minutes.
In Cannon Beach, a route that the agency used to recommend — which takes pedestrians east on Second Street to U.S. Highway 101, then south to higher ground — is not ideal, according to Laura Gabel, a coastal geologist with the agency.
The agency decided that a more efficient route out of the low-lying Ecola Creek valley runs south on Spruce Street to the same high ground, Gabel said in an email.
“We also pointed out the risk associated with having a key evacuation route adjacent to the water treatment plant; this route is likely to be compromised due to significant damage of the plant from the earthquake and a high likelihood of liquefaction,” she wrote.
Rick Hudson, Cannon Beach’s emergency manager, said the maps also show the need to reinforce the Fir Street Bridge. The structure crosses Ecola Creek and links downtown to the city’s north end, which rises above the inundation zone.
The city has been trying to get funding for the project through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “We’re hopeful this report will help us get those grants in the future,” he said.
Hudson got a preview of the report several months ago. He said the city may post "Beat the Wave" evacuation maps as signage at places, like parking lots, where visitors gather.
The city plans to use the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries' information, Hudson said, to complete the task for which the science was done. “It has helped us guide — working together — how we actually improve our routes,” he said.