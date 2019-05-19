Sen. Merkley to hold town hall meeting in Astoria on Saturday
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Clatsop Community College’s Patriot Hall gym, 1651 Lexington Avenue, Astoria.
People who attend will hear an update on the Democratic senator’s work in Washington, D.C., and be able to ask questions and offer suggestions.
The meeting is one of three he plans in Clatsop, Tillamook and Polk counties throughout the day.
The Tillamook town hall is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Officers’ Mess Hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay, 6825 Officer Row Road.
The Polk County town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Central High School cafeteria, 1530 Monmouth Street, Independence.
— The Astorian
Small earthquake hits Oregon coast
ROSE LODGE — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit along Oregon’s Pacific coast.
The earthquake struck a spot 1.3 miles southwest of Rose Lodge, a town of about 1,900 people, at 9:23 a.m. Sunday. It had a depth of 29 miles.
Minor shaking was reported along the coast from Waldport to Cloverdale, with scattered reports farther inland. No damage was reported.
— Associated Press
Man sentenced for threatening Wyden
PORTLAND — A Beaverton man who threatened to harm U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on a voice mail message was sentenced to two years of federal supervision.
The Oregonian reported that court records show James Sickler left a two-minute message on the phone line of Oregon Health Authority’s state registrar in March.
Documents say Sickler threatened to chop off Wyden’s tongue and fingers, claiming the Oregon Democrat was a mass murderer.
A court affidavit says investigators traced the caller to Sickler, who had a history of leaving threatening messages for Wyden and other federal officials dating back to 2004.
On Friday, Sickler pleaded guilty to threatening to assault Wyden, a federal official, with the intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with him in the course of his official duties.
Sickler apologized in court, saying he was off his medication and having an off day.
— Associated Press
New energy project could threaten eagles
A proposed energy storage project in the Columbia Basin is drawing concern from bird advocates. They’re worried new water ponds could attract waterfowl and eagles that could be struck by nearby wind turbines.
The Goldendale pumped hydro storage project would work like a giant battery. Green energy advocates say this type of storage is crucial to getting more renewable power on the grid. The project would be able to store renewable energy for times when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining — idling wind and solar energy operations.
To do this, two new reservoirs would be built, one high on a hilltop, the other down below. When electricity is plentiful, and its cost is low, water is pumped from the bottom pool to the top pool. Then, when more electricity is needed, water is released from the top reservoir and spilled through turbines to generate electricity.
It’s these ponds that concern bird groups and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“We do think (the ponds) will attract waterfowl, but to what extent, and to what extent it can be mitigated for — like some sort of deterrent — we just have to work through those measures,” said Patrick Verhey, a biologist with the department.
— Northwest Public Broadcasting
