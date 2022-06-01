CANNON BEACH — A plan that would guide the city's investments in transportation improvements over the next 20 years is nearing completion, but some residents fear the proposed projects will increase urbanization and encourage more visitors.
Some have even urged the city to look at ways to limit the number of tourists that visit during peak season.
Cannon Beach is the last city in Clatsop County to complete a transportation system plan, which includes a prioritized list of projects, programs and policy updates. Cities are required to complete the plan to qualify for state grants to help fund the projects.
Project leaders say the goal is to preserve the city's village feel while identifying alternate options for transportation knowing that tourism is projected to increase.
While most people who have responded to surveys have supported the draft plan and recommended projects, concerns and opposition raised during public comment have had disproportionate influence.
The city's Planning Commission delayed making a recommendation to the City Council last week after hearing calls to slow the process down.
Some planning commissioners were not satisfied with the polling conducted during public outreach, and one called the survey data "worthless." Some suggested removing the most controversial options and reassuring those who are concerned by outlining the public process that will take place each time a project is ready for development.
Jeff Adams, the city’s community development director, said amendments can be made, but asked that the process be respected.
"This is not worthless. This is real data," he said. "These are people's voices that share their comments and concerns. And maybe they didn't write a letter or an email that gets posted in the public comments, but they filled out those questionnaires that had open-ended questions and let them answer.
"I have been doing this ... kind of planning for 30 years. This is good turnout. This is good data."
During the meeting, Eduardo Montejo, a transportation planner with Parametrix, a Portland-based engineering company that prepared the draft plan, gave an overview and addressed some misunderstandings.
After working with staff, technical teams and the public over more than a year, he said the recommended projects include at-grade sidepaths, four-way stops along Hemlock Street, a strategy for managing existing parking, trails and paving of a couple of blocks of Pacific Street. Mini roundabouts are also a consideration for the long term.
"These are, I think, very tailored solutions to Cannon Beach, and I think could really support this overall village feel in context," Montejo said.
Lolly Champion, a resident, called the transportation system plan rushed.
Champion wrote that the plan "will pass in some version and we will have more of our small, once truly village stripped away by a government for cities, where their actions would be applauded, not a village government we need."
Champion asked if she and others "are willing to speak out to try and save and have our village survive the current move of a city government and council for ever greater changes — called urbanization."
Jan Siebert-Wahrmund, another resident, took issue with the public engagement process and the lack of full-time residents surveyed. She asked for the city to consider a cap on the number of visitors during peak visitor season.
"This cap would influence all of the TSP items from parking to paths and so on," she said. "The entire scope of the TSP is focused on increased visitors over the next 20 years. If we do not have an ever-increasing number of visitors, the entire perspective on the TSP items shifts."