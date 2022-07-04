CANNON BEACH — After noticing more water rescues before and after the typical lifeguard season, the city and the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District have partnered to provide additional coverage during the summer.
City lifeguards have typically started in mid-June and supervise the beach through Labor Day weekend.
Police Chief Jason Schermerhorn said the city usually has about 10 lifeguards each year, but most are teachers or students, who are forced to start later in the season. They also have to return to school toward the end of summer, creating another gap.
An intergovernmental agreement approved by the City Council in May allows fire district staff and volunteers to bookend the typical lifeguard season. It also allows the fire district’s five lifeguards to fill shifts during the summer when needed.
Schermerhorn said there are usually two to four lifeguards on the beach seven days a week. Fire district personnel will be reimbursed an hourly rate for lifeguard services by the city.
“It’s really just a win-win because water rescue ultimately falls under the fire department, so it’s something that is good to include them on,” he said. “I think we’ll continue to build the team and work together, making it stronger, because it’s not as easy to get any employees anymore.”
Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said that after continuing to see emergencies in the water earlier in the season year after year, they decided to pursue a partnership with the city to try to prevent more incidents.
In early June, fire district personnel rescued someone who was stranded on a rock in the water.
In June 2021, an 11-year-old Portland girl died after being swept out to sea off Cannon Beach. In June 2020, a fire district rescue swimmer saved a 19-year-old woman from the water.
The fire district has spent the past several years working to rebuild the water rescue program.
Reckmann said the district has typically relied on mutual aid from more developed water rescue teams at Seaside and Nehalem Bay. Now, he said, the fire district can take the lead instead of providing a support role.
Reckmann said the incident last month on the rock was the first time they could lead a rescue.
“That felt really good that we’re getting that direction,” he said. “That’s how it’s supposed to work.”