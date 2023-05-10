CANNON BEACH — As the City Council explores ways to fund the redevelopment of a former elementary school and construction of a new City Hall and police station, prominent leaders in the city’s hospitality industry are pushing back on a potential lodging tax increase.
After cost estimates for the projects came in significantly higher than expected, the city began floating an increase to the lodging tax to close the gap.
In March, city staff said increasing the city’s 8% lodging tax to 9.5% would generate about $1 million annually, while an increase to 10% would generate about $1.4 million. Seventy percent of the revenue from lodging taxes must be used for tourism related uses, such as the redevelopment of the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site into a tourist destination. The other 30% could be used for the City Hall and police station.
City staff also noted that Cannon Beach has one of the lowest lodging tax rates on the North Coast, citing the 10% tax rate in Seaside and 11% tax rate in Astoria.
However, leaders in the hospitality industry say hotels and visitors should not bear the burden of helping to close the gap on the projects’ costs and have pushed back on a potential tax increase. Some also believe the city is trying to craft the elementary school project to qualify as a tourism facility in order to access the lodging tax revenue, when in reality, the vision is more of a community center.
After several months for working with a design architect, the city has refined a design concept to redevelop the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site into a destination for tourists and locals that honors the history of the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes.
‘Not convinced’
Earlier this month, the city established an advisory committee that will be made up of community members and city councilors to research potential ways to use and manage the facility.
During a City Council work session last week, a panel of hospitality industry leaders argued that event space is not needed, and some urged the city to work with a consultant to determine how the facility could be used instead of relying on a community advisory committee.
“I think the local proponents really see this facility as being a community center,” Doug Nealeigh, of Tolovana Inn, said. “And as such, I think there may be other funding resources. I’m not saying that it may not be a good idea to have a community center. But I’m just not convinced that the (lodging tax) could be justified as a funding source if that is truly what it is.”
City Councilor Lisa Kerr pressed the panel on whether they are against raising the lodging tax specifically for the elementary school project, or in general, regardless of the project.
There appeared to be consensus among the leaders against raising the lodging tax independent of the project.
“We do have a strong repeat customer base like many of the properties here in town, but there’s going to be a level where we start getting pushback,” Nealeigh said. “And when those taxes start approaching $30, $40, $50 dollars a night, that becomes a potential game changer for those people determining where they’re going to stay.
“I think the tax right now, from the lodging community, and certainly our perspective, is that it’s at a reasonable level. We don’t see a need to increase the (lodging tax) funding for any specific project to help bring more tourists to the community. And I’m not sure the local community would necessarily support that.”
Scott Cruickshank, the chief operating officer of Martin North, which owns the Stephanie Inn, said most communities turn to raising taxes on residents to increase revenue for emergency services, libraries and similar projects.
Others in the industry encouraged the city to explore raising property taxes and even expanding the prepared food tax to include beverages.
Other needs
“I think our City Hall and our emergency services are what are, or need to be what they need to be, not because of the residents,” City Councilor Gary Hayes said. “It’s because of the tens of thousands of visitors that are here at any given point.”
City Councilor Brandon Ogilvie noted that costs to complete the projects have and will only continue to climb.
The total cost estimate for the redevelopment of the former elementary school came in at nearly $12 million earlier this year, while estimates for a new City Hall and police station is estimated between $22 million and $25 million.
Ogilvie said that the City Council does not want to raise the lodging tax just to fund the elementary school project.
“We have other needs,” he said. “And I’d like to open up that dialogue ... because the need is not going away. And at the very least, our police department is in absolute dire need of being redone.”