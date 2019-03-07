JEWELL — Onlookers are usually cautioned not to approach or feed the elk herds that pop up along highways and fields around the urban centers of the North Coast.

But preschoolers at Jewell School spent a snowy Wednesday morning riding through the Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area, dropping bricks of alfalfa off the sides of a tractor-trailer for the 300 or so elk who inhabit the refuge.

Jazalyn Clark, 1, experiences her first time feeding elk Wednesday at the Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area.

“The wildlife area was established primarily for viewing and education purposes, which this tour serves,” said Charlie Chamberlain, a senior technician in the wildlife area who helped facilitate the tour Wednesday.

“And then the second reason is to keep these elk in the field for longer. We have a lot of issues with damage on our surrounding landowners, so the more we can keep the elk in this field, the better off they’ll be. They’re not causing problems for anyone else.”

Charlie Chamberlain, a senior wildlife area technician with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, explains to preschoolers at Jewell School how to tell the age of a bull elk.

The 3 to 5 pounds of alfalfa per elk dropped on the field covers about one-quarter to one-third of their daily diet, said Bryan Swearingen, the wildlife area manager in Jewell.

“We’ll continue to feed these elk on an irregular basis until the grass starts to grow,” Swearingen said.

Autumn Kutts, 5, pushes off a block of alfalfa Wednesday onto the Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area.

The alfalfa is trucked in from Eastern Oregon, so as to taste different from what local elk are used to in the fields. Feeding continues until the elk become disinterested, by which point wildlife managers know nature has taken over for the season.

The special visit by the preschoolers Wednesday was the last in a series of popular feeding tours the state offers between December and February that usually draw around 1,000 people annually.

Swearingen warns people to register early. His office had around 1,100 people reserved for the tours within the first seven hours of registration last December.

A rare blonde elk cow mixes with the brown herd during a feeding Wednesday at Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area.

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

