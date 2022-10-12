When Betsy Johnson launched an independent campaign for governor, it left a critical state Senate seat that covers the North Coast up for grabs.
Shortly after Johnson’s decision, state Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, announced plans to give up her seat in state House District 32 to run for state Senate District 16. Weber will face Melissa Busch, a Democrat from Warren. Both candidates were unopposed in the May primary.
Sen. Rachel Armitage, also from Warren, was nominated by Democrats and eventually appointed by county commissioners within the district to finish out Johnson’s term, but she had no plans to run for the seat in November.
While only spending two years in the House, Weber entered the race with a considerable background in politics, having served as the mayor and a city councilor for nearly two decades in Tillamook.
“I am passionate about the concerns of rural Northwest Oregon and I have made great effort to make sure that I understand and can represent and have educated myself on all of the issues that might be pertinent to the North Coast and to rural Oregon,” she said.
In looking to transition from the House to the Senate, Weber identified education, housing and public safety as her top priorities. She also expressed concern about inflation and “what it is doing to our ability to continue to survive and thrive.”
Busch said what she saw through her job as a home health nurse ultimately propelled her to run.
“I am running for Senate District 16 because I am really concerned about the things I am seeing in our communities in terms of people falling through the cracks,” she said. “I work in the community, I visit people in their homes and everyday I see folks who, despite their best efforts, are struggling to have their basic daily needs met.”
Busch, as well as House District 32 Democratic candidate Logan Laity, sought appointment to the Senate seat earlier this year before Armitage was chosen.
While naming health care as her top priority, Busch also pointed to housing, public education and caregiving — childcare, elder care and care for people with disabilities — as top-tier issues.
“When I say that health care is my No. 1 priority, what I’m really talking about is that umbrella of things that fall underneath what it really takes to make healthy and thriving communities,” she said.
Housing
On the issue of housing, Weber and Busch consider it a regional challenge.
“Across the board, every, every single person I talk to is concerned about housing and I think rightfully so,” Busch said. “We have a housing crisis in the state and it’s certainly very prevalent in the district.”
Busch said collaboration between the local, state and federal levels will be key to work through issues of affordability, supply and land availability.
“We can’t do lip service (and say), ‘Housing is such an incredible need’ and then not be doing the hard work of trying to really make momentum on that," she said. " … We have to be willing to figure out those collaborative solutions and I think we can do it. I think that people genuinely care about this problem and so I think we can get there.
“But just approaching it with compassion, some common sense, and really putting it at the top of our priority list in terms of how we allocate our budget … so making sure that it does become a top priority financially in the Legislature to invest in ways that are most meaningful.”
Weber said land use laws and issues with taxation need to be looked at before tackling other problems surrounding housing. She also expressed concern with how the lack of housing has affected employment.
“That is like a domino falling backwards,” she said. “We don’t have enough construction workers. We don’t have the land availability. Developers have so many hoops that they have to jump through — we have 50 years of land use rules and regulations that we have only heaped on people and never taken anything back.
"All of that, it’s that domino (effect). One thing leads to another, leads to another and it’s impacting us seriously.”
Education
Weber and Busch were both outspoken about the state of education, but advocated for different paths forward.
Weber, who spent three decades as an elementary school teacher, said parents have been kept out of the educational process and the focus has drifted away from education, noting that students have become “seriously deficient” in areas such as reading, writing and math.
According to recent data from the Oregon Department of Education, proficiency scores on core subjects took a dip at most school districts in Clatsop County and across the state in the first round of statewide testing since the coronavirus pandemic.
Weber said she has pushed for getting curriculums posted online each year "so parents don't have to guess, they don't have to go looking, they know what their kids are going to be taught."
The state representative, who served as the vice chair of the House Education Committee, also wants standardized testing to get a closer look.
“What are these standardized tests that we’re giving kids? What kind of results are they producing and how can they be made better or eliminated? How many of them are redundant?” she said. “We don’t know because we don’t have a clear inventory of our testing.”
Weber also indicated her support for raising or completely eliminating the cap on how many students can leave public school districts for virtual charter schools.
Busch, a mother of school-age children, said the complete needs of teachers and students at public schools have yet to be met due to underinvestment.
Busch believes the Student Success Act, which was passed in 2019, made strides, but she wants to see more funds allocated to health care and mental health resources in school systems, as well as to the salaries of educators and support staff.
She also expressed dissatisfaction for how education has become a “political lightning rod,” resulting in unfair blame put on teachers and school systems.
“Right now, what I think we need is the community and our leaders in our communities at every single level of government rallying behind our schools and our teachers to make sure that we’re not using our children or the hardworking teachers in our communities as pawns in some kind of political game,” Busch said.
Experience
The campaign between Weber and Busch offers voters decidedly different choices in policy and experience.
Busch is a strong supporter of abortion rights, while Weber considers herself “pro-life.” Weber opposes Measure 114, which would strengthen the state’s gun control laws, while Busch called it a “reasonable step addressing some commonsense safety concerns.”
As of early this week, Weber had more than $350,000 in campaign contributions. Busch had raised more than $200,000.
Weber considers herself the more well-rounded candidate.
“I think experience is what differentiates us,” she said. “I’ve been accused of being a career politician, but you know, politics are an integral part of our life and if we do not pay attention to politics, we’re doomed to suffer the results of it.”
Weber said her history in politics has allowed her to gain knowledge in a number of important topics, including farming, forestry and economic development for small businesses. During her time in the Legislature, she pointed to her success in helping pass a bill which will study the condition of state Highway 6.
“(Busch) has not had the life experiences that I have had in a lot of the areas that affect our lives,” Weber said. “It’s got to be more than nursing. I applaud her for being a nurse, that’s a very difficult position to be in, especially during this time of the pandemic, but there are so many other issues that also need to be addressed.”
Although admitting to a learning curve, Busch believes her lack of political experience is a positive, and said she brings insight and experiences from other places outside of politics.
“I think the work that I do now, in this moment in time, helps me understand the things that are happening for folks in our communities, for working-class families, for people from every walk of life, from every political party,” Busch said. “I think that I understand things in a way my opponent cannot and I think that I have my finger on the pulse of things that are happening for our communities in a way that is really important to speak to.
"I think I have an ability to bring folks together in a way that maybe my opponent does not. I think that is what we need right now.”