Election 2022

When Betsy Johnson launched an independent campaign for governor, it left a critical state Senate seat that covers the North Coast up for grabs.

Shortly after Johnson’s decision, state Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, announced plans to give up her seat in state House District 32 to run for state Senate District 16. Weber will face Melissa Busch, a Democrat from Warren. Both candidates were unopposed in the May primary.

