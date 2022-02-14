WARRENTON — Just north of Ocean View Cemetery sits a densely wooded area littered with garbage, rusted bicycles and several homeless encampments.
Underneath, there may also lie some forgotten history.
In January, Bob Ellsberg, along with his wife, Claudia, and City Commissioner Rick Newton, explored the area using tools — fastened broomsticks and coat hangers — to sort through the overgrown trees and shrubs.
Newton, who grew up in a house just across the street, recalled a time when he found a wooden grave marker as a kid, and moved it into a tree.
Shortly after, the trio came upon the relic — a worn wooden plank with an engraved message: “All is lost, but hope.”
In smaller print, it also reads, “lesu, lesu,” which likely is a reference to Jesus in Latin, Newton said.
“It has a beautiful carving and nice wood,” Ellsberg said. It also has holes and burn marks, likely from candles, as well as a careful patch job over the word “All.” Because of the brass screws, Ellsberg thinks it was likely built by a shipbuilder.
He estimates the object is at least a century old, if not much older.
“We find this thing, and, I mean, that is the last thing we expected to find — we didn’t expect to find anything,” Ellsberg said. “ ... It was kind of neat to find something that old … What are the chances? There’s no way that hasn’t been there 120 years.”
Thanks to some old photographs, Ellsberg believes the wooden plank was part of the entrance to one of the county’s first cemeteries, constructed in the 1800s. It was referred to as the Clatsop County Cemetery, and later as the Pauper Cemetery.
When Astoria eventually opened Ocean View Cemetery nearby in 1898, many families, if wealthy enough, paid to have the bodies of their relatives moved there, which is when the old space became known as the Pauper Cemetery, Ellsberg said.
Many Native Americans were also believed to have been buried there. The graveyard, which was disrupted by the building of the railroad and the harvesting of spruce wood during World War I, was later overgrown and forgotten.
There is a record of Adam Van Dusen, a well-known early settler in Astoria, being one of the bodies that was moved to Ocean View, where he has a headstone.
The land along Ninth Street, where the Pauper Cemetery once sat, became of interest to Ellsberg, an Astoria track and field coach and former history instructor at Clatsop Community College and Astoria city councilor, after doing extensive research on a man named Joab Moffitt.
Moffitt was another early settler in the region and also believed to be buried at Pauper. But unlike Van Dusen, there was no record of his body ever being moved.
Ellsberg discovered that Moffitt was a judge, a legislator and one of the founders of the Masonic Lodge after his arrival in Astoria. But he wanted to learn more about the man.
So he went searching near his last known burial, thinking he’d maybe find an old gravestone.
“I wanted to get a feeling … about what that old cemetery was — where it was, that kind of thing,” Ellsberg said. “I’m a curious sort anyway, so I thought, ‘Let’s go find that out.’”
Because his discovery was found on city land, the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees Ocean View Cemetery, is holding on to the cemetery marker while the state determines if it is an artifact.
For an item to be considered an artifact, it must be at least 50 years old.
It is “infrequent to find potential archeological artifacts,” Matt Moritz, the city’s parks maintenance supervisor, said.
Ellsberg is disappointed that a place with so much important history has been ignored and allowed to become overgrown and filled with trash.
“If you want to find grandpa, it might be a challenge,” he said.
He hopes the attention around the sign will encourage the city to get the area cleaned up. He also has plans of his own.
“I’d like to get permission to rebuild the front part of (the entrance), and clear out the acre right where it is now,” he said. “We could get some volunteers … and have them go in and fix it up so we can have a little walkway up to it and a park … just so we could give it a little dignity.”
Ellsberg also hopes to hear from anyone with information about where Moffitt’s body might be buried.
He thinks he deserves a little dignity, too.
“One of the things that Astoria has that makes it special is its sense of history — we have a wonderful history,” Ellsberg said. “ … The idea is, your history is something that people are always interested in, and history is what we sell here — Lewis and Clark gave us a pretty good selling point.
“It’s really important that we honor those parts of it.”