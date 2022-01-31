WARRENTON — After the death of his neighbor in 2017, Felix Tapales learned he would be inheriting the man’s home and land.
But the property — packed front to back with hoarded objects and chemicals — was not a welcomed gift. Tapales has spent countless hours and dollars working to clean it up.
He is grateful for the assistance he has received, particularly from Spruce Up Warrenton, a nonprofit with a mission to beautify the city, but Tapales is looking for more support to address the undertaking along S. Main Avenue.
Help might be on the way.
Under the Urban Renewal District, the city has provided funds to commercial properties for building façade improvements, including new windows, doors, signs and lighting. Now, the city is looking to encompass residential properties within the grant program.
Unlike the commercial program, the residential outreach would seek to tackle nuisance properties, much like the one that landed in Tapales’ lap. The funds could go toward fixing broken windows, cleaning up trash or dumping hazardous materials.
The goal is not only to reduce blight, but to improve the look and feel of downtown.
“The main thing is we want to make it a lively and attractive downtown because you can put all the infrastructure you want to make the downtown nicer, but if there are still junk properties … you want to get that out, so to speak,” Mayor Henry Balensifer said. “You want your downtown to be vibrant and look nice, and want to be there, and this is a part of that effort.”
While details of the residential grant program still have to be finalized by the City Commission, City Manager Linda Engbretson said the city could put up to $10,000 toward a property that an owner invested $5,000 into repairing. Properties must be located within the boundaries of the Urban Renewal District, which includes 875 acres that covers downtown and along S. Main Avenue to just south of Warrenton High School.
City staff is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends in June with funds from the commercial program, Engbretson said. Come July, the residential program should be in full swing.
The topic, which was discussed at a City Commission meeting in early January, drew several interested residents.
Improving nuisance properties has been a priority for the city in the past, Balensifer said, but significant ground was lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
City staffing challenges have made the issue even more difficult. The nuisance abatement process typically goes through the community development director, a position that is vacant. City leaders felt it was time to take a new approach.
“The idea is, ‘Hey, here’s a carrot. I’ll come alongside you and help you get there and if that’s not the case, then we can go the nuisance route,’” Balensifer said.
The mayor said he sees much of the early funds going to properties the city views as priorities. Tapales’ property would likely be addressed first, he said, but there are several other structures along S. Main Avenue that need significant work.
“Some of these properties are beyond the scope of what we have budgeted to fix,” Balensifer said. “So it’d be better to work with people to leverage dollars to accomplish the goal of urban renewal to clean it up.”
Tapales has lost track of how many dumpsters have been filled and emptied from the trash and junk within his property. He estimates he has put over $10,000 into the effort, if not more.
“When I’m here, I focus on cleaning,” said Tapales, who works as a merchant marine. “ ... But it looks like we haven’t even started.”
The aging and unstable structure has already collapsed in several spots. Much of Tapales’ attention has been on emptying out the numerous paint and home supply chemicals that filled the shelves. Because of the chemicals, the structure cannot be burned or bulldozed until they are emptied.
Knowing the extensive time and money likely ahead of him, Tapales is hopeful the residential grant program will lend a helping hand.
“There’s a lot of potential with the location – it’s a pretty nice, central location,” Balensifer said. “But right now, it’s a massive eyesore and no one is happy with it.”