WARRENTON — Adults at last Saturday’s youth soccer games were asked to do something out of character. Something that goes against every impulse of the passionate soccer parent.
Be quiet.
The Lower Columbia Youth Soccer Association held a “Silent Saturday.”
Parents could clap but not speak to the players.
Coaches could only give nonverbal guidance — or, if speaking was necessary, do it in a mild voice, and only when a game wasn’t underway. They could talk to the refs, but only to swap out players. And if coaches made comments to the opposing team, they had better be nice ones.
The goal was to let the kids play without adults distracting them — to give them a new way to experience the game.
It was also to dial down the intensity — the cheering and hollering and drilling from the sidelines — that is easy for grown-ups to get swept up in.
“Even at practices, the parents can be very, very, very loud,” said Kirsten Pierce, of Astoria, whose 6-year-old daughter plays on a team. “And when kids hear their names they tend to turn around and look and not pay attention. So I can see how that would be an issue.”
At times, the noises can turn negative. Some adults have given players and young volunteer referees a hard time.
'A sour game experience'
Earlier this month, the association sent an email to parents and coaches saying that, in an organization with about 600 players, “a very small percentage of people are causing problems and being out of line. Sadly those people are loud enough to create a sour game experience.
“We exist to provide a fun and safe place to play soccer,” the email continued. “When kids don’t want to play and refs don’t want to ref we have a problem. The club leadership has received enough complaints from parents of players and refs that this needs to be addressed to move the club in a positive direction.”
Participants come from all corners — from Cannon Beach to Long Beach, Warrenton to Knappa. Six hundred kids on the roster means thousands of people can pass through the Warrenton Soccer Complex on Saturdays.
“Silent Saturdays” is practiced in youth soccer organizations throughout the country, O’Brien Starr-Hollow, the association's president, said.
“It just gives the kids an opportunity to think, talk and do their thing without input, or without looking to the sidelines for input,” he said.
“Silent Saturdays are very, very, very popular and common,” said John Chapman, the association’s director of coaching.
On a gray fall morning last weekend, several parents noted the change in decibels.
Shari Gonzalez, of Astoria, struggled at moments to hold her tongue as her son played with his fellow Tigers, a coed team of second graders.
“It’s intense for the parents especially, because we get so into it and excited,” she said.
But, to Gonzalez, it seemed the kids were more focused than usual.
“It is really cool to see them communicating with each other,” she said, adding that it’s harder to notice that when the parents are busy yelling at their own kid.
Cole Jannusch, of Astoria, coaches his daughter’s kindergarten group. He didn’t attend last Saturday’s game but is skeptical of the silent format, especially when it comes to helping the littlest kids.
“It’s herding kittens,” he said. “And they need all the help they can get to know where to go and what to do.”
Insofar as "Silent Saturday" was a response to certain adults’ bad behavior, he views it as a knee-jerk overcorrection.
“It’s just not a way to further individuals in any sort of sport,” said Jannusch, who also coaches kids’ basketball and softball. “Because no matter how high you go, where you go, in sports you’re always going to have a coach, and the coach is there to assist these individuals. And there’s an easy way to go to these coaches, if they’re not doing the right thing, and just say, ‘We appreciate your help, but if you do it again, we’re gonna find different help.’”
Chris Rodriguez, of Astoria, who coaches the Tigers, took a different view: “I absolutely love it,” he said as his own silent game ended.
“It’s sad in a way that we had to do this because of some parents and some coaches,” he said.
Rodriguez also serves as a basketball ref and baseball umpire for youth teams.
“No coach or parent should be saying anything derogatory or offensive to any of these kids that are reffing,” Rodriguez said. His 10-year-old son plays and may want to ref the younger players next year.
'Follow the ball!'
Some players waiting for their turn on the field happily filled the verbal vacuum. “Follow the ball! Follow the ball! Get it in!” a Tiger urged his teammates.
At one point, Rodriguez leaned over and whispered instruction in the ear of the Tiger, who then shouted it to the group.
“Maybe I was bending the rule a little bit. I don’t know,” Rodriguez said, smiling.
He figured that as long as he and the parents weren’t calling out themselves, they were following the spirit. “As far as letting the kids do it, I’m all for that,” he said.