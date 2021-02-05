WARRENTON — Big-box stores in Warrenton, the North Coast's retail hub, have accounted for an increasing share of police calls for service in the city over the years.
Nearly a third of all arrests and citations in 2020 occurred at what police refer to as the "big three": Walmart, Fred Meyer and Costco.
Of those, most occurred at Walmart, which opened in the summer of 2018. Most of the crimes involved theft, and usually people are cited and released into the city's Municipal Court.
Police Chief Mathew Workman said calls for service across the board dropped in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the drop, calls to the "big three" increased, but only slightly.
Workman said it is unclear if call volume to big-box stores was also impacted by the pandemic or if it is beginning to plateau.
"If we didn't have the pandemic, would that have still gone up?" he asked. "It's going to take pretty much a year of normalcy, if you will — whatever that is — to see what's going to happen.
"I'm hoping that they plateaued and that this is kind of what to expect or where we're at, but I don't know."
Prior to the pandemic, Workman shared ideas with the City Commission about ways big-box stores can contribute to funding services, since they use a disproportionate amount of resources.
The police chief suggested raising fees on people convicted of traffic violations and other crimes, along with other administrative fees related to Municipal Court. He also suggested charging a public safety fee to businesses based on calls for service.
He said Municipal Court has been at capacity because of shoplifting cases referred from Walmart and Fred Meyer, along with increased caseloads related to the region’s homeless population.
Workman said the conversation was put on hold due to the pandemic, but he expects to revisit the ideas in the future.
"I've always thought that the businesses that utilize the majority of our resources should be contributing towards funding those resources or giving us the tools to try to address the problems that we see around those areas," he said.