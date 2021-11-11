The City Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to make the daffodil the city flower.
Spruce Up Warrenton, a nonprofit that seeks to beautify the city, advocated for the change. “When you drive down the Oregon Coast, or you start to get close to this area, you just see them everywhere,” Jeanne Smith, the chairwoman of Spruce Up, said of the daffodil. “It is just a flower that pops up … People’s front yards, on the side of the highway, they’re just everywhere. They just grow like crazy — places you wouldn’t even think a flower could grow, they’re there.”
In an emergency declaration back in 1927, the city adopted an ordinance making phlox the official flower.
City Commissioner Rick Newton was unsure why the city declared an emergency, but noted the city used to have many bizarre regulations and ordinances that seemingly had no explanation.
The daffodil has some history in Warrenton. While not native to the North Coast, Newton said daffodil bulbs were raised in vast fields for export prior to World War II.
“With the phlox, for most people, unless they’re a major gardener, they have no clue what that flower is,” Smith said.
Spruce Up will plant daffodil bulbs on Saturday morning along walking trails. They have discussed making a sign detailing the flower's history.
Smith said they hope to “have them popping up everywhere when you enter into Warrenton.”