Police and sheriff’s deputies in Clatsop County can ask mental health experts for guidance when responding to calls involving people in crisis, but, in practice, a lack of funding and resources has kept the outreach from being a more effective tool.
A mobile crisis team from Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health contractor, is available to advise law enforcement how to diffuse situations, connect people to treatment and avoid unnecessary hospitalization or arrest.
Providing adequate mental health treatment has been a challenge across Oregon for decades. The coronavirus pandemic added another layer of difficulty, wreaking havoc on some people’s sense of well-being.
Several troubling incidents have played out in public view.
In April, Alexander Jimenez, a Warrenton man with mental health and drug abuse issues, died in police custody after being arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Warrenton police used a Taser to subdue Jimenez during the arrest downtown. Several sheriff’s deputies and officers struggled to restrain Jimenez at the county jail.
A state forensic examination found Jimenez died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine, with fatty liver disease and the application of the Taser listed as significant conditions. District Attorney Ron Brown ruled that none of the officers used excessive force.
In July, the Astoria Bridge closed for several hours after a man climbed the stairs to the top observation deck. Astoria police and a staffer for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare spoke with the man until he agreed to come down.
Several agencies in July spent hours negotiating with a man to get out of the water after he went into the Columbia River in Astoria.
Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, said calls for mobile crisis services have doubled since March.
“We are acutely aware that we have a lot of folks who are experiencing mental health crisis right now,” she said during a homeless solutions task force meeting Thursday.
“I will say that we implemented our mobile crisis team about two years ago and we’ve had two years of experience under our belt. And I can say with impunity that we’re wholly underfunded to meet the need of this community.”
Trained counselors
Oregon expanded mobile crisis services statewide in 2018 as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a federal civil rights investigation into the state’s treatment of the mentally ill.
In Clatsop County, the mobile crisis team has four staffers trained in mental health counseling. A clinical staffer and program manager are available to law enforcement during business hours, and typically one clinical staffer is available for after-hours calls.
Clinical staff take turns working 12-hour shifts to respond to calls by phone or in person across the county. If two calls come at the same time, an on-call staffer can be dispatched.
“Realistically ... at best we have a couple of people covering the entire county,” Baker said. “And that includes individuals who are at the hospital where we have a role in kind of sussing out whether or not that person is an imminent risk to self or others.”
Baker said staff from Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare meet with law enforcement monthly to discuss what’s working and areas for improvement. Response time has been identified as an area for improvement.
Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said the mobile crisis team is utilized by his officers and he would like to see it expand. Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said he ideally would like to have mental health experts respond to calls that are not necessarily police related.
“I think we’ve had good success and the officers have had positive comments. They really appreciate the fact that they have someone who has training in that area and can offer a whole different approach sometimes to things,” Workman said.
“I think there were some more lofty goals or hopes for the team when it started from CBH as to expanding and stuff like that.”
The threshold for civil commitment in Oregon is high, a protection from when people with behavioral problems were often institutionalized. But the higher standard means police and the mobile crisis team repeatedly respond to the same people in crisis because they cannot force them to accept treatment.
Spalding called it an exercise in futility.
“We’re just not being able to take care of the people that really, truly need the help,” he said. “And so that’s causing an extra burden on all the different systems, everything from law enforcement to the hospitals, to CBH, CCA (Clatsop Community Action) and everybody else — all of our partners.
“And there’s reasons that even go back further and are bigger than all of us. Some of it even goes back to the ‘50s and ‘60s and policies and decisions that were made back then about deinstitutionalizing mental illness where the whole idea was that you treat people in the community instead of institutions.
“And if you look at the numbers of people that were institutionalized back then, it’s far more than it is today and that’s not even accounting for the population increase. And so it’s drastic differences in terms of who’s being helped and who isn’t. So we as law enforcement are now dealing with it and we’re not necessarily equipped to deal with it.”
‘Sad to see’
Jimenez, the Warrenton man who died in police custody in April, was known to Warrenton police. The investigative report into his death documented several interactions with police that did not end in arrest. The report also indicated that officers believed he was experiencing a mental breakdown and was high on drugs after they saw him walking into the street on S. Main Avenue.
Warrenton police, body camera footage showed, took Jimenez to the ground and used a Taser to subdue him soon after he resisted the officers’ commands.
The man who went into the Columbia River in July was known to Astoria officers to have a history of mental health issues. When he got out of the water, he was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for medical and mental health evaluations, but he did not meet the threshold for civil commitment.
Police have since had eight calls involving the man.
When police approached him after he was seen throwing traffic cones into the river, he allegedly threatened to kill the officer. He picked up a rock and carried it with him for 40 minutes while police followed until he agreed to put the rock down and it was safe to take him into custody.
Police had called mobile crisis services, Deputy Chief Eric Halverson said, but the man was unwilling to engage with them at that time.
“We try to instill in our officers that where we can take time or where we can not do something to make a situation worse we try not to do those things,” Halverson said.
“A lot of times there’s two officers on duty and, in this case, you have those officers tied up following the individual for 40 minutes while other stuff is going on. But you can’t exactly leave it either. So it’s challenging.”
He said Astoria officers try to get to know the people in the community they have repeated contact with and have an understanding of their challenges. “I think that is helpful when you get a call about somebody that’s in crisis,” he said.
But police see people go through cycles, Halverson said, and continue to get called even if the behavior is not necessarily criminal.
“And it’s sad,” he said. “It’s sad to see because you’d like to think that our society, the United States, is supposed to have all these resources. And then to see somebody just kind of continuing to go through cycles — and you try to help them every time that you interact with them — but to see them go through this and not be able to fix it is tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.