SEASIDE — After a bruising campaign where challengers second-guessed their decision to purchase the former Broadway Middle School, the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board held their own in Tuesday's election.
Su Coddington, Celeste Bodner, Michael Hinton, Erika Marshall Hamer and Katharine Parker led their challengers after most of the ballots were counted. All but Hinton were appointed to the board after resignations over the past few years amid turmoil and infighting.
The rapid changes on the board and major developments at the park district made this year’s election especially significant. Closures as a result of COVID-19 interrupted services in 2020 and led to layoffs or worker furloughs.
When two board members resigned in July, the new board changed direction and pursued the purchase of the middle school, which had closed after the Seaside School District relocated students to a new, bond-financed campus outside the tsunami inundation zone. The park district completed the purchase from the school district in January for $2.15 million.
The board saw it as an opportunity to preserve and utilize a landmark space in the heart of Seaside.
They ran as ProgressforSEPRD.com and advocated for the development of the middle school as a community resource, stressing child care, recreation for all and sports tourism.
Self-governance, transparency, improving the board’s connection to the community and support for Skyler Archibald, the park district's executive director, were among their goals.
The Facebook group Transparency for SEPRD Taxpayers helped launch a slate of five challengers under the slogan, “It’s time for a change.”
Al Hernandez, John Huismann, Patrick Duhachek, Jackie Evans and Stephen Morrison saw the middle school purchase as an overreach for an aging building that had little value.
They stressed “foresight, insight and oversight” in their campaign material, along with fiscal responsibility and a voice for taxpayers.
Looking ahead, the board has to help manage through COVID reopenings, new programs, a $3 million budget to adopt by the end of June and a Sunset Recreation Center strategic plan. The park district anticipates an opportunity to expand services and revenue by 27% in the next fiscal year.
Potential partners going forward include the city, which has leased portions of the middle school property from the school district, and the school district, which has shown interest in leasing part of the property as gym overflow and locker rooms for sporting events at Broadway Field. The park district is in lease negotiations with the Northwest Regional Education Service District for a portion of the building.