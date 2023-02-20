Infinity Gymnastics, an academy serving hundreds of children of all ages on the North Coast, may have to shut down as relocation efforts have been unsuccessful.
The academy, which features a competitive gymnastics program and a variety of recreational gymnastics and ninja courses, was started by Nancy Taylor in 2017 after she saw a need in the region.
Originally operating out of the Astoria Armory several days a week, Taylor moved the academy across the street to the former Lum’s Auto Center at 16th and Exchange streets. But as the academy continued to rapidly grow, Taylor said, capacity maxed out.
The academy now has around 10 staff, upward of 350 children and waitlists for many of its courses. “We’ve outgrown it and we need a bigger space,” she said.
For several years, Taylor has been searching for opportunities to relocate. She has envisioned buying land and building a larger structure to accommodate the popular program, but she said options have been limited.
In 2021, Columbia Memorial Hospital purchased the former auto center on Exchange Street with plans to implement an emergency operations center, which coincides with the Astoria hospital's extensive expansion.
While Columbia Memorial has worked with Taylor and granted multiple lease extensions, the hospital declined her request for one more year while she continues to look for a new space.
“CMH understands how important child care and after-school activities are to the community,” Erik Thorsen, the CEO of the hospital, said in a statement. “ … Unfortunately, we cannot extend the lease any further as we must complete necessary renovations. The building is in need of significant repairs before we can use it for its intended purpose as an emergency operations center.”
Taylor said she recently found land for the academy, but needs a place to temporarily operate in order to fund construction.
“If we’re going to have to shut down, I of course can’t move forward with (building) if I don’t have somewhere (to stay),” she said.
With the academy’s lease set to expire in April, the threat of closure is looming large. Taylor called it terrifying to think about having to close.
“I believe the loss (for the community) would be very huge,” she said. “My philosophy is — my ‘why’ — is seeing happy children, smiling children … It helps them grow mentally strong as well as, with our classes, physically strong and it’s a safe place to go for classes, open gym and it’s dry.
“It would be very sad, not just for me, but definitely for the kids.”
Taylor is still hoping to find temporary space, but she would need around 7,000 square feet with a ceiling height of 18 feet. If an opportunity arose to permanently relocate, she said, the academy would need at least 12,000 square feet.