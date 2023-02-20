InfinityGym
Ben Sherman helps his son, Alexander Sherman, age 3, onto the bars at an open gym at Infinity Gymnastics.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Infinity Gymnastics, an academy serving hundreds of children of all ages on the North Coast, may have to shut down as relocation efforts have been unsuccessful.

The academy, which features a competitive gymnastics program and a variety of recreational gymnastics and ninja courses, was started by Nancy Taylor in 2017 after she saw a need in the region.

Infinity Gymnastics currently serves 350 children and has 10 staff members.

