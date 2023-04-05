A popular gymnastics academy that faced potential closure amid relocation efforts has found a new home.

Infinity Gymnastics, which serves hundreds of children across the North Coast, has operated out of Astoria for several years. Just weeks before the lease at the existing location on 16th and Exchange streets is set to expire, Nancy Taylor, the founder and owner of the academy, has announced plans to move into the two gymnasiums at the old Seaside High School.

Infinity Gymnastics has found a new home in Seaside.

