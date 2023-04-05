A popular gymnastics academy that faced potential closure amid relocation efforts has found a new home.
Infinity Gymnastics, which serves hundreds of children across the North Coast, has operated out of Astoria for several years. Just weeks before the lease at the existing location on 16th and Exchange streets is set to expire, Nancy Taylor, the founder and owner of the academy, has announced plans to move into the two gymnasiums at the old Seaside High School.
“It’s a huge relief,” Taylor said.
Launched in 2017, Infinity Gymnastics rapidly grew as children of all ages joined the academy’s competitive and recreational courses. But capacity at the former Lum’s Auto Center soon became maxed out.
Taylor pursued spaces for relocation, but options were slim.
Columbia Memorial Hospital purchased the building in 2021 with the intention of turning the structure into an emergency operations center as part of the Astoria hospital’s large-scale expansion.
The hospital granted Taylor lease extensions while her search continued, but Columbia Memorial declined further extensions this year. With her lease set to run out at the end of April, the threat of closure became real.
The former Seaside High School, which became vacant after the Seaside School District moved schools out of the tsunami inundation zone, will allow the academy to continue current operations, Taylor said.
TD&M Enterprises purchased the 102,000-square-foot building from the school district for $3.2 million in 2021.
The academy features a competitive gymnastics program and a variety of recreational gymnastics and ninja courses. In the new facility, Taylor envisions being able to expand programs.
“We’ll be able to grow,” Taylor said. “It’s their gymnasium, so it’s got high ceilings and a lot more space.”
While she originally sought to temporarily relocate and build a facility of her own, Taylor said the new location will likely be a long-term option.
“This is looking like it will be our permanent location,” Taylor said. “ … We’re just so excited and happy.”
The academy will close at the end of the month with plans to reopen at the new location on May 8, Taylor said.