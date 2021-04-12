An investigation into an inmate who died at the Clatsop County Jail in February found it was a natural death.
Jay Christopher Jamieson, 38, was booked at the jail on the night of Feb. 25 and died on Feb. 26 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner found Jamieson's death was caused by a ruptured bowel.
District Attorney Ron Brown said in a report that prior to being booked at the jail, Jamieson told deputies he was feeling sick from his heroin use. He reportedly declined numerous offers to go to the hospital before and after he was booked.
Brown said he continued to complain of symptoms consistent with heroin withdrawal at the jail. The jail nurse went to see Jamieson at his request that he needed something for his heroin withdrawal. The jail nurse conferred with a nurse practitioner at Columbia Memorial, who recommended a drug combination for his withdrawal symptoms.
Jamieson's condition worsened over the next several hours, and he was later found unconscious.
Brown said the jail did a reasonable job of monitoring Jamieson before his death. Jail staff called an ambulance when they realized Jamieson was not simply suffering from heroin withdrawal.
Jamieson was booked on charges of unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, child neglect in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a minor after a search warrant was served on his residence in Warrenton.