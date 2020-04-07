Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Clatsop County Jail.
Officials say corrections deputies found Nathan Edward Varnadoe, 38, on Tuesday morning hanging in a shower unresponsive from an apparent suicide.
Deputies and emergency responders tried to revive Varnadoe. He was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say there were no signs of violence and he had not been ill.
Varnadoe had been in the jail since Feb. 2 after being arrested on a Colorado warrant related to the alleged sexual assault of a child.
